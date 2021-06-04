Global Mega Data Center Market Report 2021-2029: Transformation of Information and Communication Technologies and Evolution of New Generations of Data Management Techniques

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mega Data Center Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the mega data center market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, starting from US$ 20.88 Bn in 2020.

Transformation of information and communication technologies and evolution of new generations of data management techniques is likely to fuel the growth of the Mega Data Center Market

Globally, the information communication technology industry is going through a major transformation. Growing digital demand and virtualization is generating large amount of data which needs effective data storage and processing techniques.

Emergence of new and progressive technologies are enabling the shift from traditional data storage techniques to far more advanced versions of storage and processing facilities. Mega data centers is one such facility that can be referred as a single facility with over 15,000 or more services.

It was expected that by 2020, mega datacenters would play host to 70% of all service provider data center construction projects. Mega data centers offers high storage volume, bandwidth, computing abilities and assists large-scale data transfer processes. As they are cost-effective with respect to operations, reliable, and accessible, they can be utilized as effective solution to meet the demands of large-scale data storage.



Furthermore, factors such as increasing adoption of cloud services, supplementary cost benefits, and improved economies of scale are also some additional factors that are attributed to the growth of this market. The mega data centers can allow companies to leverage certain confined benefits, such as low energy prices, tax incentives, climate, or accessibility to substitute energy sources, by implementing fewer mega data centers on varied locations.

Mega data centers have unique procurement and supply-chain management practices that strikes down costs. This helps the companies to minimize cost and thereby maximizing profit. However, high investment and installation cost and lack of technical support in developing and underdeveloped countries are likely to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the mega data center market include Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Dell Software Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Emerson Network Power, EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE among others.

BFSI segment is expected to dominate the end-user segment of mega data centers market



Based on end-user, the mega data centers market is segmented into BFSI, government organizations, media and entertainment industry, telecom and IT, and other end users. in 2020, BFSI segment dominated the mega data centers market by holding the largest market share of the overall market.

Globally, BFSI sector generates largest amount of data, which drives the need for efficient data center to regulate the cost of operations in this sector. BFSI requires efficient facilities to store customer records and transactions, conduct employee management, perform and manage electronic banking services, such as remote banking, self-inquiry, and telebanking. These activities need data centers for their proper functioning, thus drives the market for mega data centers in BFSI sector.



Asia-Pacific to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America dominates the Mega Data Center market by holding largest market share of nearly 40% of the total revenue generated worldwide. North America is largely focusing on technological developments and improvisation of business infrastructure. With growing developments in the business sectors large amount of data is being generated which needs to be stored and processed effectively.

Most of the companies dominating the data centers market are based in North America, and thus contribute to the high market value of this regional segment. Moreover, companies are increasingly turning to the managed services, colocation, cloud services and other hybrid approaches to launch new products and services, assess new business models, and connect more with their customers. These activities fuel the demand for mega data centers in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-density, upgraded facilities throughout countries such as India and China is triggering a shift in the development of the data centers in these countries.

Moreover, owing to regulatory and security reasons, a number of organizations in India, are not allowed to host their data in a data center that is out of the country, especially from the BFSI sector. These and many such factors are likely to drive the growth of mega data centers market in Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global MDC Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key MDC Vendors, 2020

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Mega Data Center (MDC) Market Analysis, by Solution, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Storage

4.3 Networking

4.4 Server

4.5 Other Solutions



Chapter 5 Global Mega Data Center (MDC) Market Analysis, by Services Protocol, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 System integration

5.3 Monitoring services

5.4 Professional services



Chapter 6 Global Mega Data Center (MDC) Market Analysis, by End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 IT & Telecom

6.4 Media & Entertainment

6.5 Government Organizations

6.6 Other End Users



Chapter 7 North America Mega Data Center (MDC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Mega Data Center (MDC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Mega Data Center (MDC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Mega Data Center (MDC) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Dell Software Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Emerson Network Power

EMC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c26r4