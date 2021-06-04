Global $105+ Billion Agricultural Biotechnology Markets, 2020-2021 & 2030

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research Report: By Technology (Genome Editing, DNA Sequencing, RNAi, Synthetic Biology, Biochip), Product (Transgenic Seeds, Crop Protection Products) - Global Industry Analysis and Growt Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global agricultural biotechnology market revenue will grow from $39,565.6 million in 2020 to $106,870.0 million by 2030, at a 10.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.
This will be due to the burgeoning demand for food, which has already been putting immense pressure on the agrarian community for centuries.
In addition, with the expansion of human settlements, the availability of farmlands is reducing, which is why farmers are under intense pressure to make the most of what they have. This is fueling the agricultural biotechnology market advance by leading to the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people is allowing them to purchase genetically modified (GM) crops, which are expensive.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the agricultural biotechnology market due to the lockdowns and movement restrictions around the world. On account of the reduced demand for biofuel, its and its feedstock's prices have dwindled. However, the demand for GM crops was not affected much, as the requirement for food for the 7.7 billion people on earth remained stable.
In the coming years, the genome editing category, under the technology segment, will continue to generate the highest agricultural biotechnology market revenue. With this technology, healthier crops, which stay unaffected by droughts and floods and are resistant to insects, can be produced. As a result, the genome editing technology is being extensively researched upon and adopted by the agrarian community.
The fastest growth in the agricultural biotechnology market is predicted to be seen in Asia-Pacific (APAC) during this decade. Being the most-populated region, APAC is witnessing the adoption of modern techniques for the augmentation of the agricultural yield.
Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) has led to the rapid uptake of GM crops in the region, which are increasingly receiving approvals from regulatory authorities.
The most-significant players in the global agricultural biotechnology market are
- Syngenta AG
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Performance Plants Inc.
- Certis USA LLC
- Bayer AG
- BASF SE
- Vilmorin & Cie
- Evogene Ltd.
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
- Novozymes A/S
