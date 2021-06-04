North American Cloud Migration Market Report 2021 Featuring Microsoft, IBM, Google, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Amazon Web Services

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Cloud Migration Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American cloud migration market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The market is mainly driven due to various factors including rising demand integration of cloud services in the country coupled with well-developed IT infrastructure.

There is a significant presence of large and small cloud migration service providers in the region that is further projected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market has a significant opportunity in the near future coupled with the growing number of large, small, and medium enterprises across the US and Canada.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the North American cloud migration market include Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and others.

Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.

Report Highlights

The hybrid cloud segment is projected to have a considerable share in the North American market owing to the significant deployment of hybrid networks in enterprises.

The IT & telecom segment is estimated to have considerable growth in the market owing to the growing adoption of automation and agility solutions in the IT & telecom industry across the globe.

Among geography, the US is projected to have a considerable share in the North American cloud migration market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. North American Cloud Migration Market by Deployment Type

4.1.1. Public Cloud

4.1.2. Private Cloud

4.1.3. Hybrid Cloud

4.2. North American Cloud Migration Market by Industry

4.2.1. BFSI

4.2.2. IT & Telecom

4.2.3. Government

4.2.4. Retail & Consumer Goods

4.2.5. Healthcare

4.2.6. Others (Manufacturing)



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. United States

5.2. Canada



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.2. Accenture PLC

6.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

6.5. Google LLC

6.6. IBM Corp.

6.7. Informatica LLC

6.8. Microsoft Corp.

6.9. NTT DATA, Inc.

6.10. Oracle Corp.

6.11. Rackspace US, Inc.

6.12. RiverMeadow Software, Inc.

6.13. VMware, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l2vqy