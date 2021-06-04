Progressive Care to Accept Bitcoin as Payment for COVID-19 Rapid Testing Solutions

MIAMI, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company is now accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for its COVID-19 Rapid Resting services at its PharmcoRx locations.

“We believe in the future of blockchain technologies, generally speaking, and we want to extend our market-leading services in rapid COVID-19 testing solutions to those who prefer to pay through Bitcoin,” noted Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “This is an excellent alternative for post-pandemic tourists coming into our communities from abroad. It also allows those with an alternative view of payment systems to get the testing services they require as we strive to maintain a shield against a fresh resurgence of this terrible virus.”

Management notes that this decision occurs on the eve of the largest Bitcoin conference in the world, which will take place this weekend, drawing over 50,000 visitors to Pharmco’s core marketplace in the Miami metropolitan area, many of whom are thought to be international.

In anticipation, the Company has also created a QR code for payments with cryptocurrency for rapid COVID-19 testing services to make the customer journey more streamlined and user-friendly. PharmcoRx was the first pharmacy to offer a cryptocurrency payment solution for its pharmacy services in 2018, and it is now expanding that commitment to include accessibility to its state-of-the-art COVID-19 Rapid Testing solutions.

At present, COVID-19 PCR-based testing, which is offered by PharmcoRx, is required by most international airlines as a travel prerequisite.

Weisberg added, “PharmcoRx is invested in becoming the leading testing destination for Rapid COVID-19 Testing solutions for international airlines, Fortune 500 global entertainment companies, chain restaurants, corporate employers, and financial institutions. PharmcoRx has tested over 10,000 people for COVID-19 to date, generating over one million dollars in testing revenues. We are happy to invite Bitcoin holders to our locations for all of their COVID-19 testing needs.”

Progressive Care Inc.

PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX

About Progressive Care: Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

