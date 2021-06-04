Global Branded Jewellery Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $284.23 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Branded Jewellery Market - Analysis By Material (Diamond, Gold, Silver, Platinum), Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Branded Jewellery Market was valued at USD 284.23 Billion in the year 2020.

With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the growth rate of Branded Jewellery market is increasing and is expected to grow further in upcoming years.

There is a major preference towards high-end jewellery, which gives a sense of perceived status, sense of trust and upgraded lifestyle. The market is expected to witness strong demand, particularly from developing countries of Asia Pacific as a result of increased purchasing power in the urban class population.



The jewellery market is highly fragmented with the leading five to six companies accounting for around 20% of the market share. LVMH with iconic brands like LV and Dior, along with the high profile acquisition of Tiffany leads the market. For the LV brand, the company is developing fine jewellery and are sourcing precious stones.

Similarly, for the Dior brand, it is expanding its offerings with key strategies to get a share of the fine jewellery as well as high jewellery markets. Other key player like Van Cleef has increased its focus on its collection, Alhambra, and introducing innovative ideas and creativity to further this brand and generate more sales.



Ring segment is expected to be holding the largest share in the Global Branded Jewellery Market because there are so many health benefits associated with wearing a ring. Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing new products of different shapes and colors to fulfill the changing consumer demand.



Further, there has been an evident growth in the online sales of apparels and jewellery which is propelling the market growth rate. One of the major impact of Covid-19 pandemic is the increasing usage of online as an important sales channel. Mostly, all the major jewellery brands are leveraging the online sales channel barring few players like Boucheron and Bucellati.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of increasing middle income group and traditional value and beliefs. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Branded Jewellery Market: Product Overview



4. Global Branded Jewellery Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Branded Jewellery Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Branded Jewellery Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Branded Jewellery Market by Product Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Branded Jewellery Market- By Product Type

5.3 By Necklace, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.4 By Ring, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.5 By Earring, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.6 By Other, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



6. Global Branded Jewellery Market: Analysis By Material

6.1 Global Branded Jewellery Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Branded Jewellery Market- By Material

6.3 By Diamond, By value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.4 By Gold, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.5 By Silver, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.6 By Platinum, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



7. Global Branded Jewellery Market: Analysis By Distribution Channel

7.1 Global Branded Jewellery Market: By Distribution Channel

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Branded Jewellery Market- By Distribution Channel

7.3 By Offline Stores, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026

7.4 By Online Store, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026



8. North America Branded Jewellery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Europe Branded Jewellery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific Branded Jewellery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. LAMEA Branded Jewellery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Branded Jewellery Market Dynamics



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Richemont

15.2 LVMH

15.3 Pandora

15.4 Chow Toi Fook

15.5 Signet Jewelers

15.6 Titan Company

15.7 Emperor Watch & Jewellery

15.8 Chanel

15.9 Malabar Gold & Diamonds

15.10 Chopard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgaxer