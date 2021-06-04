Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Report 2021: Plateaued CRO Market Experienced a Sudden Growth in 2020 - Post-COVID-19 Trends Disrupt the Industry

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-COVID-19 Trends Disrupt the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents post-COVID-19 growth opportunities and strategic imperatives in the contract research organization (CRO) market, covering the market's maturity, key participants, competitive landscape, and recent mergers and acquisitions.
The study highlights key growth drivers and restraints, identifies initiatives by major global CROs, and estimates growth patterns for the next five years based on detailed analyses of drug and biologics interventional trials, outsourcing penetration rates, and cost variations. It further provides insights into the driving influences and challenges across regions and clinical development phases.
The plateaued CRO market experienced a sudden growth in 2020 due to the surge in research and development (R&D) efforts related to COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. The CRO market, fragmented with more than 1,000 participants, has two broad segments: nonclinical, which includes drug discovery and preclinical services, and clinical.
Recent big acquisitions in the market may indicate a trend of future mergers or partnerships with integrated e-clinical platform providers as global CROs focus on building capabilities in innovative patient-centric clinical trial delivery models. Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), while still at a nascent stage, are enabling newer participants to enter the clinical trial industry.
Recent initiatives by the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance to bring together industry participants, including CROs, pharma/biotech sponsors, and technology vendors, have increased awareness of DCTs globally and catapulted their adoption especially in North America. To adapt to DCTs, sponsors will increasingly rely on CROs to expedite the implementation of telemedicine components and remote monitoring solutions in clinical research due to inconsistencies in laws and regulations across the globe.
The rising need to maximize R&D productivity and global penetration has led to an increase in multi-country trial registrations by pharma/biotech sponsors. Several small biotech companies that support the development of therapies for rare/orphan diseases and biosimilars for chronic diseases are contributing to the CRO market growth.
The continuous expansion in personalized medicine and cell and gene therapies, potency and biomarker assay complexities, and the need for adaptive trial designs is increasing outsourcing penetration to CROs. However, the shortage of skilled workforce with knowledge of the dynamic regulatory requirements to support complex therapies development can hinder the CRO market growth.
Patient-centric solutions and data-driven portfolios are fueling the adoption of functional service provider (FSP) models, even among small and midsize pharma companies. FSP partnerships enable them to rapidly scale their workforce to match business demand and distribute risk across programs or portfolios.
Asia-Pacific customers are increasingly using outsourcing and insourcing FSP models in their partnerships to enhance traditional working models, resulting in greater value sharing, support, and access to expertise. Lastly, the need to develop highly efficacious therapies through innovation has boosted the growth of drug-device combination therapies, leading to more partnerships between medtech participants, CROs, and pharma companies for clinical development programs.
Key Topics Covered
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global CRO Market
- Global CRO Market Scope of Analysis
- Global CRO Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for the Global CRO Market
- Global CRO Market - Services and Stakeholders
- Global CRO Market - Vendor Landscape
- Key Growth Metrics for the Global CRO Market
- Growth Drivers for the Global CRO Market
- Growth Restraints for the Global CRO Market
- Global CRO Market - Forecast Assumptions
- Global CRO Market - Revenue Forecast
- Global CRO Market - Competitive Environment
- Global CRO Market - Market Share
- Growth Strategies of Top CROs
- Global CRO Market - Mergers and Acquisitions
Revenue Forecast - Global CRO Market
- Revenue Forecast Methodology
- Nonclinical CRO Market - Key Market Assumptions
- Nonclinical CRO Market - Revenue Forecast
- Nonclinical CRO Market - Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Nonclinical CRO Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Clinical CRO Market - Key Market Assumptions
- Clinical CRO Market - Revenue Forecast
- Clinical CRO Market - Revenue Forecast by Phase
- Clinical CRO Market - Percentage Revenue Forecast by Phase
- Clinical CRO Market - Revenue Share by Therapy
- Clinical CRO Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
Revenue Forecast - Regional Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe - Global CRO Market
- Growth Opportunity Universe Summary
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Agile FSP Model for Small and Midsize Pharma/Biotech Companies, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - DCTs to Ensure Patient Diversity and Real-world Evidence Generation, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Customized Biomarker Assays and Trial Designs for CGT, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Regulatory and Data Management Services for Drug-Device Combination Clinical Trials, 2021
Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Charles River Laboratories
- Covance
- ICON Plc
- IQVIA
- Paraxel International
- PPD
- PRA Health Sciences
- Syneos Health
- WuXi AppTec, CMIC
