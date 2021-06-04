|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 31 0124
|Settlement Date
|06/09/2021
|06/09/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,220
|4,160
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.130
|/
|2.820
|121.750
|/
|3.760
|Total Number of Bids Received
|11
|30
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,220
|4,460
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|27
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|27
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.130
|/
|2.820
|121.750
|/
|3.760
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.245
|/
|2.780
|128.900
|/
|3.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.130
|/
|2.820
|121.750
|/
|3.760
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.166
|/
|2.810
|122.275
|/
|3.700
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.245
|/
|2.780
|128.900
|/
|3.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.051
|/
|2.850
|121.590
|/
|3.780
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.142
|/
|2.820
|122.231
|/
|3.710
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.31
|1.07
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND