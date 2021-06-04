Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 31 0124
Settlement Date 06/09/202106/09/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,2204,160
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.130/2.820121.750/3.760
Total Number of Bids Received 1130
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,2204,460
Total Number of Successful Bids 927
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 927
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.130/2.820121.750/3.760
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.245/2.780128.900/3.000
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.130/2.820121.750/3.760
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.166/2.810122.275/3.700
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.245/2.780128.900/3.000
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.051/2.850121.590/3.780
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.142/2.820122.231/3.710
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.311.07