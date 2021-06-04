Insights on the Microwave Ablation Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Angio Dynamics, Boston Scientific and Med Waves Among Others

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave Ablation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microwave Ablation estimated at US$132.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$286.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Liver Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$102.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breast Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR



The Microwave Ablation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$63.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Lung Cancer Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR



In the global Lung Cancer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

