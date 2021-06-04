The continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2021-2026

New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuing Medical Education Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079951/?utm_source=GNW





Continuing medical education is a highly specialized field, and it has firmly established disciplines. Healthcare is one of the industries where the acceptance of online and blended learning replaces traditional classroom learning at an incredible pace. The trend in continuing medical education is moving towards combining cognitive science with 3D gaming technology to help physicians learn through the virtual experience. The simulation-based CME teaching is performed in multiple therapeutic areas. The continuing medical education market simulation is being accepted by most of the top providers across the globe.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the continuing medical education market during the forecast period:

• Introduction of Next Generation Simulation Technology for CME

• Increase in Adoption of Digital Learning

• Rising number of students enrolling in medical school

• Increase in Adoption of CME Programs Due to Stringent Regulatory Mandates



The report considers the present scenario of the continuing medical education market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global continuing medical education market research report includes a detailed segmentation by delivery method, providers, speciality, geography. Some professionals prefer more classroom training since many group activities are conducted and help to increase knowledge transfer. With the introduction of e-learning, healthcare professionals are shifting their interest towards e-learning. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic is soaring the growth of e-learning in the CME market. The online teaching platform has seen a boom for one decade. The increasing penetration of the internet is fueling online activities that can be accessed whenever the participant wants to complete them.



Physicians’ membership organizations provide the CME program that is specifically developed as per the needs of particular specialization. These physician member associations also provide specific free CME programs to their members in the organizations. The physicians can keep up with the newest developments through their association membership benefits, including conferences.



Many physicians’ associations, NGOs fighting against cancer, and insurance companies provide various oncology-based CME courses to increase the knowledge regarding cancer treatments and their diagnostics. The rising number of cases is expected to drive the CME programs related to the oncology segment worldwide.



Segmentation by Delivery Method

• Classroom Training

• E-Learning

• Regularly Scheduled series

• Journals

• Other



Segmentation by Providers

• NPOS

• Publishing/Education Company

• School of Medicine

• Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System

• Others



Segmentation by Speciality

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Infectious Disease

• Orthopedic

• Gastroenterology

• Pediatric

• Primary Care

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America to dominate the global CME market and will lead the industry during the forecast period. The innovative activities have increased the demand for the CME programs in this region. Canada is one of the most significant countries in medical education innovation in North America. The requirement of the credit points for the physicians has demanded them to adopt the CME program much faster in Canada. The increasing demand for the CME programs made many providers enter the CME providers platform. The CME market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The vendors in the CME market are startups, educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, Insurance companies. Several regional vendors are investing in the latest topics of CME as per the requirement in their country, especially in Europe, APAC, and North America. The industry is creating opportunities for both existing and new players. Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative delivery methods to penetrate and tap the enormous growth potential of the market. Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the largest medical school-based continuing Medical Education (CME) providers in New York.



Prominent Vendors

• Acadoodle

• Afya

• Albert Einstein College of Medicine

• Antidote Education Company

• AMA EdHub

• AO North America

• AcademicCME

• AffinityCE

• Amedco

• American Medical Seminars

• AXIS Medical Education

• Aspirus

• COPIC Insurance Company

• CME Outfitters

• Curi

• Current Reviews

• Carlat CME Institute

• CMEPlanet

• Cine-Med

• CME Procedures

• Clinical Care Options

• Continuing Education Company

• EXCEL CME

• EB Medicine

• Essential CME

• Forefront Collaborative

• Greeley Company

• Global Education Group

• HonorHealth

• Indiana University School of Medicine

• Intellectures

• King Fahad Medical City

• Kenes Group

• MedExpert Group of Companies

• Med Learning Group

• Medicus

• Med-IQ

• MEDtalks

• MedScape

• NORCAL Mutal Insurance Company

• Opus Medicus

• PESI Healthcare

• Research To Practice

• Rockpointe Corporation

• Relias

• Stanford Medicine

• Salus Global

• Sidra Medicine

• Siyemi Learning

• Tower Health

• University of North Dakota

• University of California, Irvine

• UpToDate

• World Class CME



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the continuing medical education market size?

2. Who are the top players in the CME market?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest continuing medical education market share?

4. How is COVID-19 impacting the CME market growth?

5. Which regions are likely to generate the most revenues to the continuing medical education (CME) Market?

