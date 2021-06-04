Biomerica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced medical products, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences: the Truist Life Sciences Series and LD Micro Invitational XI event.

Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica will be presenting virtually at the LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8th at 2:30 PM ET. Register to access the LD Micro Invitational XI here .

Biomerica will also be conducting one-on-one investor meetings as part of the Truist Life Science Series on Thursday, June 10th.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primarily focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

Corporate Contact:

John Nesbett /Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com