Newtown Action Alliance Premieres Emotionally Impactful “#NotComingHome" Film to Raise Awareness of Gun Violence

NEWTOWN, Conn., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, known as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Newtown Action Alliance , the American anti-gun organization, has premiered a highly emotional film that showcases the devastating impact that gun violence has on the lives of everyday Americans and encourages citizens to take action in a petition for universal background checks to #EndGunViolence.



While over 1 million U.S. soldiers have lost their lives in military combat, there is sadly another dangerous force that threatens the freedom of American citizens more than any threat abroad: gun violence. A force that turns American schools, shopping malls, movie theaters, concerts, houses of worship and so many other public places into warzones themselves. The result: To date, more Americans have died from gun violence than in all U.S. wars combined.

"#NotComingHome”, a powerful film directed by Martin Krejčí, highlights the devastating impact that gun violence has on the daily lives of every American. Following the traditional homecoming videos that have dominated the Internet for years which show soldiers returning home from combat in the U.S. military, “#NotComingHome" depicts a family torn apart by the loss of their child to gun violence. Though this film portrays one example, the organization works with hundreds of families affected by gun violence and survivors who have been directly impacted by gun violence.

People like Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter in the Parkland school shooting on February 4, 2018: “I remember pulling off to the side of the road and telling my wife that our daughter was murdered. This film brought me back to that moment. Every American should watch this film to understand that we are at war in America, and it is against the epidemic of gun violence killing our children and the ones we love. The family in this film is not an anomaly. This is happening every day. It is time that we start prioritizing saving lives. Let us begin with the bare minimum and pass background checks in America.”

Through the film, Newtown Action Alliance aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of gun violence and joins the families and survivors who sent out a letter on March 13, 2019, to ask the senate to support Senator Chris Murphy’s background check bill. They demand that the senate holds a hearing and votes on this life-saving bill to #EndGunViolence in America.

“Every day in the U.S., more than 100 Americans are killed, and more than 200 Americans are injured by gun violence. We cannot stand idly by as more, and more Americans are ripped from their families because of gun violence," said Po Murray, Chairwoman, Newtown Action Alliance & Newtown Action Alliance Foundation.

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/z74sbcIAhE4

Please sign the petition: https://www.newtownactionalliance.org/universal-background-checks

For more information on Newtown Action Alliance, please visit https://www.newtownactionalliance.org/.

