Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”).



A total of 16,340,726 common shares of the 54,27,086 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 30.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated May 4, 2021, was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld James R. Bond 79.27 20.73 Peter Hughes 62.98 37.02 Anthony Andrukaitis 81.66 18.34 Paul Cass 93.72 6.28 Laura Roach 80.79 19.21 Jesse V. Crews 83.10 16.90 Frank Busch 82.76 17.24

At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Smythe, LLP as the auditors of the Company, 15,083,594 For and 1,257,131 Withheld and approved the 2021 Restricted Share Unit Plan, 6,372,109 For and 2,581,781 Against and also approved the 2020 Non-Employee Director Share Deferred Shared Unit Plan 6,297,171 For and 2,656,719 Against.

After the Meeting the following officers were appointed:

James R. Bond – President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Lee – Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Andrukaitis – Chief Operating Officer

Kathy Love – Corporate Secretary

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company’s reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

For a more complete business and financial profile of the Company, please view the Company's website at www.kelsotech.com and public documents posted under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com in Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov in the United States.

