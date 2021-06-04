Insights on the Bronopol Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Form, Application and Region

Dublin, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronopol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bronopol market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Bronopol is a colorless, water-soluble organic compound, produced by the bromination of di(hydroxymethyl)-nitromethane. It is supplied as crystals or crystalline powder, which is usually available in the shades of white and pale yellow, depending on the grade of iron content. It is highly active against bacteria, fungi and yeasts and has high purity and tensile strength. Its biocidal uses include disinfection, product preservation, along with the preservation of fibers, leather and rubber. Due to its antimicrobial properties, it is extensively used for manufacturing medicines, cosmetics and personal care products such as lotions, makeup, perfumes and shampoos. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bronopol market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.



Increasing demand for drinkable water across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Bronopol is widely used in several water treatment plants to meet this ever-increasing demand as it kills various types of bacteria present in the water and makes it fit for drinking. Since water forms an indispensable part of industrial and residential activities, it is further contributing to the product demand. Moreover, industrial water systems are a potential environment for bacterial growth and bronopol assists in preventing contamination through corrosion and slime in industrial water recirculating plants. Additionally, increasing health awareness among consumers regarding the diseases caused by water-borne pathogens and bacterial growth is catalyzing the market growth. Also, rising activities in the oil and gas sector where bronopol is used to prevent corrosion due to bacterial contamination in hydraulic fracturing equipment are driving the product demand.



This report provides a deep insight into the global bronopol market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the bronopol market in any manner.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Type:

Coagulants and Flocculants

Biocides and Disinfectants

PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

Inhibitors

Defoaming Agents

Others

Market Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Market Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment

Formulators

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Paints, Coating and Adhesives

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF, Fujian Shaowu, Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies, The Dow Chemical Company, Symbolic Pharma, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Sharon laboratories, Mani Agro Chemicals, Sai Supreme Chemicals, BQ Technology (HK) Company, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical, Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bronopol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bronopol industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bronopol industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bronopol industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bronopol industry?

What is the structure of the global bronopol industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bronopol industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bronopol Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Coagulants and Flocculants

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Biocides and Disinfectants

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Inhibitors

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Defoaming Agents

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Liquid

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Solid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Water Treatment

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Formulators

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Paper and Pulp

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Paints, Coating and Adhesives

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF

14.3.2 Fujian Shaowu

14.3.3 Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies

14.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company

14.3.5 Symbolic Pharma

14.3.6 Shanghai Rich Chemicals

14.3.7 Sharon laboratories

14.3.8 Mani Agro Chemicals

14.3.9 Sai Supreme Chemicals

14.3.10 BQ Technology (HK) Company

14.3.11 Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

14.3.12 Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4j7g8