The regenerative medicine market size to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the period 2020-2026

New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079941/?utm_source=GNW





Increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies will drive the demand for regenerative medicines. Europe plays a significant role in supporting the development and authorization of these products for several genetic and rare disorders. Increased funding via several venture capitalists and governments, and private institutions contribute significantly to the global regenerative medicine market growth. The increased prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes can drive cell and gene therapy and tissue-engineered products. With the rise in thermal burns, occupational burn accidents, and chronic wounds, regenerative medicine products will experience steady growth. Novartis and Gilead Sciences are the key companies offering various therapies to treat cancer, genetic, and rare disorders.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the regenerative medicine market during the forecast period:

• Increase in the Patient Pool with Acute, Chronic, and Genetic Disorders

• Strong Pipeline Portfolio of Regenerative Medicine Companies

• Implementation of Advanced tissue-engineering Therapies Technology

• Faster Regulatory approvals



The report considers the present scenario of the regenerative medicine market and its market dynamics for 2019?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

The regenerative medicine market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, products, end-users, geography. Oncology constitutes the largest portion of the global regenerative medicine market share. The development of curative therapies by CAR-T and cell and gene therapies is widely popularized in the oncology therapeutic area. The increasing global prevalence rates and the increasing rates of different types of life-threatening cancers are the most important key factors that drive the oncology segment.



Consistent innovations in gene therapies due to the increased number of clinical trials and pipeline products are driving the growth prospects. Hence, the increased inflow of funding for the development of gene therapy is one of the driving factors for the sector growth Cell therapy is the major revenue contributor. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and foot ulcers is the primary factor contributing to the growth of tissue-engineered products. The tissue-engineered product segment to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2026.



Hospitals are likely to remain a dominant revenue contributor to the global regenerative medicine market. Around 50% of therapeutic surgeries performed in the US annually, including cardiovascular and musculoskeletal, occur in hospitals. Cancer care centers are likely to witness an incremental growth of approx. USD 10 billion by 2026. As cancer is the second leading cause of death across the globe, which is responsible for approx. 10 million deaths annually, the scope of cancer centers is growing. Key vendors are focusing more on cancer care centers than hospitals to promote their products. As the cancer centers are being covered under reimbursement schemes, the growth of these facilities is likely to increase during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Application

• Oncology

• Genetic Disorders

• Dermatology

• Musculoskeletal

• Others



Segmentation by Product

• Gene Therapies

• Cell Therapies

• Tissue-Engineered Therapies



Segmentation by End-Users

• Hospitals

• Cancer Care Centers

• Wound Care Centers

• ASCs

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In North America, the acceptance of regenerative medicine is relatively higher than in other developed countries. North America to accounts for the largest market share of the global regenerative medicine market. The growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing population with different types of cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, melanoma of the skin, and leukaemia in the North American region. Furthermore, North America consists of the highest number of regenerative medicine companies, which is adding to the market growth in the region. Europe has highly developed manufacturing facilities, which is driving the market growth in the European region. Most vendors in Europe depend on external sources for expansion and R&D activities.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o South Korea

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dendreon, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Osiris, Organogenesis, and Vericel are the key vendors in the global regenerative medicine market. Global key players dominate the market shares due to wide distribution networks, innovative product launches, and broad product offerings. Companies are focusing on product innovations and strengthening their distribution channel to expand market presence globally. The market has developed innovative therapies in the field. For instance, Bristol Myers Squibb received approval from the US FDA for its product – Lisocel - to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large-B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in February 2021. Small players are collaborating with prominent players to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Key Vendors

• Novartis

• Gilead Sciences

• Amgen

• Organogenesis

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Vericle

• Osiris Therapeutics



Other Prominent Vendors

• Anges

• Orchard Therapeutics

• Orthofix

• Integra Life Science

• MiMedx

• bluebird bio

• Mesoblast

• Avita Medical

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Medipost

• TissueTech

• Misonix

• J-TEC

• Stempeutics

• CO.DON

• GC Pharma

• Orthocell

• Tego Science

• Nipro

• S-BIOMEDIC

• APAC Biotech

• Bio Solution

• Chiesi Farmaceutici

• Collplant

• Corestem

• Human Stem Cell Institute

• JCR Pharmaceuticals

• JW CreaGene

• Nuvasive

• Sibiono GeneTech

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech

• Terumo



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the regenerative medicine market?

2. What are the critical applications of regenerative medicine products?

3. Who are the key players in the regenerative medicine market?

4. Which segment accounted for the largest regenerative medicine market share?

5. Which region holds the largest share in the global regenerative medicine market?

6. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the regenerative medicine industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079941/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________