The air purifier market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2026

The increase in consumer awareness towards the health impact drives the growth of the global air purifier market. Air filters are one of the growing markets across the globe. Around 4.2 million people die due to the presence of impurities in the air. To control air pollution, the adoption of air filters is higher in regions such as APAC, Europe, and North America. Manufacturers are focusing on various marketing strategies to increase sales in the global air purifier market. The manufacturers need to maintain a good relationship with the retailers to sustain in the competition. The changing lifestyle among the population is fueling the demand for wearable products. These products are available in China, the UK, Canada, and others and are available in many shapes such as helmets, masks, headphones, and cycle helmets. In 2020, Dyson launched wearable air purifiers in the shape of headphones.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global air purifier market during the forecast period:

• Increase in Urbanization

• Rising demand for smart air purifiers

• Rising application of wearable air purifiers

• Significant rise in health problems associated with air pollution



The report considers the present scenario of the global air purifier market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.



The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



AIR PURIFIER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Air purifier market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, technology, distribution channel, CADR, geography. As per Arizton’s research, it is estimated that the Indian Government spends around USD 4 million to buy air purifiers. Government sectors in the COVID-19 pandemic are still operating from offices, positively impacting the growth global air purifier market growth. These filters are increasingly finding their applications in public libraries, town halls, exhibition centers, and other civic bodies. All ministers have installed air filters in various offices due to COVID-19 in various countries such as India, the US, China, and others. Hundreds of thousands of air filtration devices are installed throughout the world in government offices during COVID-19.



Manufacturers are experiencing high demand for iconic air purifiers due to low operational cost and other features such as low noise. All regions are expected to witness healthy demand for iconic technology filters in the upcoming years. In 2018, China manufactured Bluetooth speakers with iconic purification technology for hotels. Ionizers are highly effective in industrial sectors as they produce low noise and are efficient in removing particles, causing asthma and other allergies.



The increasing trend of e-commerce activities is encouraging customers to purchase through online channels. Online platforms, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and online websites of companies, increase their online sales by giving discounts and other services free of cost. Companies have witnessed high growth in online sales since the pandemic started. Sales via online channels are expected to have high demand in the future. Offline stores are shifting to e-commerce to expand their presence in the global market.



The CADR represents the amount of purified air coming out of the air purifiers on the highest fan speed at a larger surface area. CADR allows customers to compare air purifiers by considering both air flow and filter quality. Medium CADR accounted for a market share of around 58% in 2020. The application of CADR in the filters is expected to drive the demand in the coming years. These products are usually marketed and sold based on their CADR, which can be categorized as low, medium, and high.



Segmentation by Application

• Residential

• Office Spaces

• Hospitals

• Hospitality

• Airports

• Educational Institute

• Shopping Malls

• Gyms and Fitness Centers

• Government Centers

• Others



Segmentation by Technology

• HEPA

• IONIC

• Activated Carbon

• Photocatalytic

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• Ultraviolet

• Other Technologies



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



Segmentation by CADR

• Medium

• High

• Low



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In 2020, China and the US were the most prominent players in the global air purifier market. The increased number of sales are mostly ahead of winters in the country due to bad weather, and the cost also increases with respect to demand, with the price difference of around USD 150- USD 200. Air filters are viewed as a necessity in China due to rising air pollution across cities and towns. Around 20% of the Australian population has allergic diseases, and this share is on the rise due to an increase in bushfires, contributing growth to the air purifier market. The demand for smart and cost-effective purifiers is expected to increase the e-market across the APAC region. The increasing per capita purchasing power is consequently boosting the air purifier demand in European countries. Energy-efficient and cost-effective filters are expected to have higher demand between 2020 – 2025.



Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Egypt

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

o Columbia



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The mergers and acquisitions help the air purifier companies to extend their penetration level and expansion strategies, which is expected to be the key success factor in the industry. Most vendors are creating competition through price points, providing discounts, a user-friendly technological interface such as enhancement of features in a smart filter, and higher after-sales service than the fellow competitors.



Major Vendors

• Blue Star

• Philips

• Whirlpool

• Midea Group

• Daikin

• Dyson



Other Prominent Vendors

• Rabbit Air

• Sharp

• A.O. Smith

• Unilever

• Coway

• Honeywell

• Oransi

• IQAIR

• Samsung

• LG

• Eureka Forbes

• Camfil

• 3M

• Aerus

• Airpura

• Pro Breeze

• Homedics

• Boneco

• Lasko

• Winix

• Levoit

• Pure Enrichment

• Allerair

• Greentech

• Novaerus

• Bionaire

• Vesync

• Molekule

• Kent RO



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the air purifier market?

2. What is the air purifier market growth?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest air purifier market share?

4. How big is the U.S. air purifier market?

5. Which are the top industry players in the global air purifier market?

6. What are the key trends in the Smart air purifier market?

