Trends in Global E-Tourism Market Share and Demand Expected to Increase USD 1,600 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Tourism Market By Type (Computer Reservation System, Property Management Systems, Social Networks, & Global Distribution Systems), By Application (Hospitality Industry and Aerospace & Medical Industry), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global E-Tourism Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,699.80 Billion by 2026 from USD 886.07 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global E-Tourism Market: Overview

The E-tourism market refers to the virtual and internet-based services that can complement the traditional tourism market. Features such as flights, hotels, reservations, car renting services, and other forms of travel are achieved through electronic communication. E-tourism offers additional assistance for consumers by offering real-time help which increases their comfort and leisure time by a high margin.

The advent of the smartphone industry and the technological advancement in the connectivity field are expected to drive the global e-tourism market. Additionally, an increase in disposable cash among consumers and the easy accessibility of various marketing packages online will further help the e-tourism market reach previously untapped markets.

Industry Major Market Players

Aban Offshore Ltd.

Crown Ltd.

Accor Group

Balkan Holidays Ltd.

Fred Harvey Company

G Adventures

Market Dynamics

The global e-tourism market can be segmented into computer reservation systems, property management systems, social networks, global distribution systems on the basis of type. Social networks and global distribution systems are expected to occupy a large share of the market due to the huge reach of the latter with the advent of the internet.

The global e-tourism market can be divided into the hospitality industry and the aerospace & medical industry on the basis of application. The hospitality industry is expected to occupy the larger market share in the category during the forecast period owing to an increased demand for international travel by consumers.

Global E-Tourism Market: Growth Factors

The major factor associated with the steadiness in the growth of the e-tourism sector can be contributed to the comfort that comes associated with a well-implemented system. Electronic communications allow for a far greater reach across consumers in untapped markets. Furthermore, with growing connectivity services and greater advancements in technology in the smartphone sector, the growth of the e-tourism market seems to be capped at a stable rate for the forecast. Furthermore, complete access to all the latest travel guides and access points to relevant locations help consumers plan their routes in a well-advanced manner. This takes away the major physical exertion consumers feel during travel plans. These factors further propel the growth of the e-tourism market to a great extent.

The heavy dependency on technological framework might restrain the growth of the e-tourism market to a certain extent. Additionally, the lack of compatible computers or smartphones on consumers for easy access will also hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, with an increase in phishing attacks and misleading information being posted all across the internet, consumers are bound to fall for these pitfalls which takes away some share of the consumer base from the e-tourism market.

North America Will Occupy The Largest Market Share During The Forecast

North America is expected to occupy the largest market share in terms of global revenue during the forecast period. Factors credited to the enormous rise in e-tourism are the technological advancements being made in the field of connectivity and a litany of visual and popular tourist attractions in the region. Similarly, Asia-Pacific will witness steady growth in the forecast period.

Browse the full “E-Tourism Market By Type (Computer Reservation System, Property Management Systems, Social Networks, & Global Distribution Systems), By Application (Hospitality Industry and Aerospace & Medical Industry), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-tourism-market .

The global e-tourism market can be segmented into:

Global E-Tourism Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Computer Reservation System

Property Management Systems

Social Networks

Global Distribution Systems

Global E-Tourism Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Hospitality Industry

Aerospace & Medical Industry

