Redemption af warrants and sales of treasury shares in SP Group A/S

Today, SP Group A/S has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of 302.22, ID code DKK0061027356, equal to DKK 4,533,300.00 to Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad, redeeming warrants from the 2018 program.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad has today sold 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of 382.00, ID code DK0061027356, equal to DKK 5,730,000.00. See attachment.

GadInvest A/S, related party to CEO Frank Gad (Frank Gad is Managing Director of GadInvest A/S), has today acquired 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of 382.00, ID code DK0061027356, equal to DKK 5,730,000.00. See attachment.

SP Group A/S has today sold 10,000 number of SPG shares from the 2018 programme at a price of DKK 302.22 equal to DKK 3,022,200.00 to Executive Vice President Søren Ulstrup redeeming warrants.

SP Group A/S has today sold 10,000 number of SPG shares from the 2018 programme at a price of DKK 302.22 equal to DKK 3,022,200.00 to Executive Vice President Lars Ravn Bering redeeming warrants.

SP Group A/S has today sold 5,000 number of SPG shares from the 2017 program at a price of DKK 196.30 equal to DKK 981,500.00 to CFO Tilde Kejlhof redeeming warrants.

Further, SP Group A/S has sold 17,000 number of SPG shares from the 2017 program at a price of DKK 196.30 to 4 executive employees redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 3,337,100.00.

Further, SP Group A/S has sold 46,200 number of SPG shares from the 2018 program at a price of DKK 302.22 to 7 executive employees redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 13,962,564.00.

Subsequently, there are still 6,535 warrants left from the 2016 program, 23,200 warrants under the 2017 program and 122,795 warrants under the 2018 program for later redemption. These warrants are hedged with treasury shares.

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares amounts to 199,664 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 1.60 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

Attachment