Growing at 8.5% CAGR, Global Smart Healthcare Market Size & Share Will Reach US $245 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Smart Healthcare Market by Product Type (Telemedicine, Electronic Health Records, M-Health, Smart Pills and Syringes, RFID Kanban Systems, RFID Smart Cabinets, Others), By Application (Storage and Inventory Management, Monitoring, Treatment, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others): Global & Regional Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Smart Healthcare Market size & share expected to reach to USD 245 Billion by 2026 from USD 150 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”.

Global Smart Healthcare Market: Overview

Smart healthcare goods are a sort of equipment that employs advanced technology to give patients with better treatment and improve their quality of life. They provide exact patient data to clinicians, allowing them to better treat their patients.

The use of mobile health, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives to digitize healthcare are all projected to drive up demand for smart healthcare systems. Digitalization has altered the healthcare industry. The popularity of mHealth has skyrocketed in recent years, owing to the widespread use of smartphones and digitization.

Industry Major Market Players

Stanley Innerspace

Cerner Corporation

Pepperl Fuchs

Hurst Green Plastics Ltd.

Brooks Automation

Given Imaging Inc.

Samsung Electronics Corporation

Solstice Medical LLC

Siemens Medical Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Bollhoff Group

Wurth Group

IBM

Cisco

GE Healthcare

Olympus Corporation

Philips

AirStrip Technologies Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Logi-Tag

McKesson Corporation

Brooks Automation

LogTag

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Smart Healthcare Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Smart Healthcare Market?

What are the top companies operative in Smart Healthcare Market?

What segments are covered in Smart Healthcare Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Smart Healthcare Market?

Market Dynamics

The rise in Prevalence of the Internet of Things

During the projection period, the smart healthcare market would be driven by rising demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT) in home healthcare. IoT technology integrates a variety of systems and devices, such as sensors, actuators, computers, and smartphones, to create a highly distributed intelligent system so that, it can communicate with humans and other devices. IoT applications in-home healthcare will benefit from advancements in communication and processing technologies, as well as improved, low-cost actuators, sensors, and electrical components. IoT in healthcare, combined with integrated e-health and assisted living technologies, has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare system for the aged, boosting the growth of the smart healthcare market. Moreover, increasing engagement from industry players is aiding the market to grow. Citing an instance, Phillips had launched a new application for the eCareManager acuity-based scoring tools in April 2020 to analyze patient conditions for deterioration or any undesirable patterns associated with COVID-19 in April 2020. Teladoc Health, meanwhile, debuts Teladoc medical experts in October 2019 for patients with complex mental and physical health concerns. This is designed to seamlessly connect expert medical services and clinicians with their patients. During the projected period, such advances are projected to drive the market.

Again, the Quebec government, in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), decided in March 2020 to increase the availability of telehealth services across Canada, including New Brunswick, Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia, Newfoundland, Ontario, and Labrador, and others. Such efforts are projected to propel digital patient-centered healthcare services to the forefront around the world.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Smart Healthcare Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a boom in demand for smart healthcare solutions. During the pandemic, smart healthcare adoption surged, and this adoption rate is predicted to continue to rise in the post-COVID-19 scenario. As a result, many businesses are expanding their products and services; for example, Vera Smart Health invested around USD 20 billion in November 2020 to expand its services into remote health services, virtual care, home-based diagnostics, nutrition consultation services, and medication delivery. UK HealthCare introduced a new telemedicine program in the United Kingdom in March 2020 to assist individuals with acute-onset symptoms who would prefer to speak with a healthcare provider. Patients with acute-onset symptoms such as sore throats, fevers, coughs, congestion, and respiratory difficulties may be able to receive specialist care without leaving their homes via UK HealthCare Telecare, which is similar to an urgent care clinic. As a result of COVID-19's introduction, a considerable demand for smart healthcare goods is foreseen.

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global Smart Healthcare Market

North America dominated the smart healthcare market in 2020. Government actions that stimulate the deployment of digital health and infrastructure that is accessible to people with a high level of digital literacy are to thank for this. Additionally, the presence of key market participants, greater awareness of linked healthcare, high internet, and smartphone penetration, and the adoption of health-related apps are all contributing to the industry's growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a respectable rate over the projection period. Countries like Japan, Australia, and India have a lot of potential because of their functioning healthcare IT infrastructure and growing investments in smart healthcare.

Browse the full “Smart Healthcare Market by Product Type (Telemedicine, Electronic Health Records, M-Health, Smart Pills and Syringes, RFID Kanban Systems, RFID Smart Cabinets, Others), By Application (Storage and Inventory Management, Monitoring, Treatment, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others): Global & Regional Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-healthcare-market

The global smart healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Telemedicine

Electronic Health Records

M-Health

Smart Pills and Syringes

RFID Kanban Systems

RFID Smart Cabinets

Others

By Application:

Storage and Inventory Management

Monitoring

Treatment

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

