omniQ Signs Agreement with Multibillion Dollar Medical Center for its AI Based Cloud Software for Campus Parking Management, PERCS™

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today a Phase 1 Software as a Service Agreement with a multi-billion dollar top ranked medical center (Medical Center), to deploy its PERCS™ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) Cloud-hosted Software for campus parking management. On an annual basis, the Medical Center generates more than $5 billion in revenue, seeing more than 5 million patients, with more than 50,000 employees and runs a campus on more than 100 acres of land. The agreement calls for an initial two-year term of services with one year renewal options.

In addition, the Medical Center has entered into a Gold Service Level Agreement (SLA) with omniQ to provide 24/7/365 support coverage. The agreement provides terms for remote, onsite, upgrade, warranty, maintenance and hardware replacement throughout the term.

Omniq’s CEO, Shai Lustgarten stated, “The momentum continuous, following our recent announcement regarding our AI based PERCS project at the Georgia State University we are honored to enter into an agreement with this top ranked Medical Center to provide our AI based PERCS™ software and to streamline campus parking management, and provide for around the clock support. It is hard to overstate how gratifying it is to have omniQ technology solutions selected by an organization that is at the forefront of modern medicine.”

omniQ PERCS™ will be deployed to aggregate data between various campus staff management systems. The PERCS™ cloud will manage the campus parking program. Data imported from the campus HR (Workday) system and (LSI and Lenel) Badging Systems will create parker accounts within PERCS™ cloud. The parking management staff will define parking rules for the campus staff and manage the overall parking program via PERCS™ cloud. Access to various parking areas for individual users will be downloaded to the existing Parking, Access and Revenue Control System (PARCS) in place. In addition, visitor lots can be enforced for permit violations with the omniQ VISION Mobile LPR vehicle on site.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

