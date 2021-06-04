New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL OXYGENATORS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079930/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Oxygenators are characterized as medical devices often used in a medical environment and during surgical procedures. They possess the ability to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide while the patient undergoes a surgical procedure.

The aging population is considered as one of the four global demographic ‘megatrends.’ The proportion of the older population, as well as the length of life expectancy, has significantly increased worldwide. This factor is anticipated to have a considerable impact on the healthcare system, thereby positively influencing the global oxygenators market growth. As per the data issued by the World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision, one in six people in the world will be over the age of 65 by 2050, indicating an increase from one in 11 in 2019. Furthermore, by 2050, one in four people living in Northern America and Europe are estimated to be aged 65 or above. Since the geriatric population is often vulnerable to several cardiovascular conditions and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the demand for oxygenators required for the treatment and management of diseases is expected to increase.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global oxygenators market growth analysis includes the assessment of Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. North America is set to harbor the highest market share by 2028, owing to the well-developed reimbursement network, the availability of well-developed primary, secondary, tertiary care hospitals, and favorable government funding across the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Several international companies dominate the global market.Moreover, firms attempt to acquire a sustainable competitive advantage through innovation.



They heavily invest in projects to expand clinical applications and propel product differentiation, thereby resulting in intense competitive rivalry among market players. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Microport Scientific Corporation, Nipro Corporation, etc.



