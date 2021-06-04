New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PATIENT EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079935/?utm_source=GNW
Patient experience includes the interactions of patients with the healthcare system.These are healthcare plans, and relations with hospital staff, nurses, and doctors.
The patient experience software contributes to hospitals’ high revenue since high-quality patient experience leads to increased hospital ratings.
Mobile health is transitioning healthcare.It enables access to critical services, doctors, tracking doctors and personal data irrespective of the location.
The number of health applications for wearables, smartphones, tablets, etc., is on the rise. Patients can conduct virtual visits and use digital tools provided by doctors, third-party mobile apps, and video conferencing software platforms. EHRs (Electronic Health Records) aid patients in facilitating the easy transfer and access of information between healthcare providers and patients. At the same time, the lack of comprehensive patient analysis and scarcity of healthcare professionals hinder the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global patient experience management market growth assessment includes the analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The growing smart healthcare and rising budgets for patient-centered care developments, along with surging digitalized networks, contribute to the Asia-Pacific’s fast-paced growth.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The strong competitive rivalry in the market is attributed to companies with undifferentiated products. Epic, PWC, Accenture, Qualtrics, Philips Healthcare, Change Healthcare, etc., are among the market’s leading players.
The global patient experience management market is set to project a CAGR of 19.93% during the forecast period, 2021-2028
The ease in patient care, increasing usage of mobile healthcare applications, and advancements in patient data-related technologies propel market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS
