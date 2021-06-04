New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ROBOTIC END-EFFECTOR MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079940/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

A robotic end-effector entails a peripheral device attached to the end of the robot’s wrist.The device enables the interaction of robots with the object on which the task must be performed.



The types of robotic end-effectors applied across industries include processing tools, grippers, custom end-effectors, and suction cups.

The growth in the e-commerce and manufacturing industry globally, as well as the increasing need for efficient assembly, inventory management, and warehousing, play an essential role in augmenting the studied market. Automation in warehousing provides heightened convenience in terms of reducing errors in product deliveries and slashing overall business costs, and a similar notion of minimizing human error, especially during critical applications associated with the manufacturing industry.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global robotic end-effector market growth assessment constitutes the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization and modernization and production industries’ shift towards automation of process methods.



Moreover, the rising deployment of collaborative robots across the automotive, electronics, and other sectors to enhance productivity plays a crucial part in fueling the region’s market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global robot end-effector market represents a relatively contested market space, comprising several firms, from large corporations to mid-sized domesticated manufacturers, such as ABB, Bastian, KUKA, Destaco, Weiss, and Piab.Furthermore, strategic decisions by enterprises, including investments, new product launches, collaborations, and others, are anticipated to alter the competitive landscape.



As a result, the intensity of industrial rivalry is set to be high and is anticipated to continue this trend over the forecasted years. Some of the key companies operating in the market are Zimmer Group, ABB Ltd, Robotiq Inc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ABB LTD

2. BASTIAN SOLUTIONS INC

3. DESTACO

4. J. SCHMALZ GMBH

5. KUKA ROBOTICS CORPORATION

6. PIAB AB

7. ROBOTIQ INC

8. SCHUNK GMBH

9. WEISS ROBOTICS GMBH & CO. KG

10. ZIMMER GROUP

