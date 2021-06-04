Healthier Choices Management Corp. Reminder Rights Offering Expires on June 10, 2021

Issuer Free Writing Prospectus dated June 4,2021

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433(f) under the Securities Act of 1933

Relating to the Prospectus dated May 19, 2021

Registration Statement No. 333-255356

Hollywood, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (referred to as “HCMC” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: HCMC) announced today that it is nearing the previously-announced expiration date for its rights offering of 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on June 10, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). Importantly, for stockholders whose shares of our common stock that are held in a brokerage account or are otherwise not registered directly with the Company, the deadline to exercise their subscription rights with their respective brokerage firms may be as soon as today, Friday, June 4, 2021. Examples of brokerage firms with whom stockholders may have accounts include TD Waterhouse, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers, RBC, and other personal, financial, or online brokers. Information regarding specific broker-related deadlines can be obtained directly from the broker, however, the table below indicates the deadlines for certain brokers from whom the Company was able to obtain information. Please confirm the below cutoff dates and times with your individual broker.

Deadline To Exercise Their Subscription Rights Contact Information TD Waterhouse June 4 th 11:59 pm est 800-667-6299 Fidelity June 8th 4:00 pm est 800-343-3548 TD Ameritrade June 8th 1:00 pm est 800-669-3900 E*TRADE June 8th 4:00 pm est 800-387-2331 Charles Schwab June 8th 7:00 pm est 866-855-9102 Interactive Brokers June 10th 10:00 am est 877-442 2757 RBC June 8th 5:00 pm est 416-977-1255

If exercising subscription rights through a broker, dealer, custodian bank, or other nominee (including any mobile or online investment platform), the rights holders of record should deliver all required subscription documents and subscription payments pursuant to the instructions provided by their nominee, mobile or online platform, by the cutoff deadline set by said broker, dealer, custodian bank, or other nominee or other mobile or online investment platform.

If shares of common stock are held in the rights holder’s name, and subscription rights will not be exercised through a broker, dealer, custodian bank, or other nominee (including any mobile or online investment platform), then the subscription certificate, all other required subscription documents, and subscription payments should be sent by mail to Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., the Subscription Agent, at the address below, to be received by the Expiration Date. Participants should refer to the instructions included with the subscription documents for complete information regarding completing and submitting the subscription documents.

By Mail: By Hand Delivery or Overnight Courier: Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. Attn: BCIS re-Organization Dept. Attn: BCIS IWS P.O. Box 1317 51 Mercedes Way Brentwood, NY 11717-0718 Edgewood, NY 11717

If you have any questions regarding this offering, completion of the subscription certificate or any other subscription documents or submitting payment in the offering, please contact Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. by telephone at (855) 793-5068 or by email at shareholder@broadridge.com.



The Rights Offering is being made pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-1 (Reg. No. 333-255356) and the prospectus relating to the Rights Offering on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Rights Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer will be made only by means of the prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on its website TheVitaminStore.com. The Company markets its Q-Cup™ technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup™, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup™ can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit™, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup™ and Q-Unit™ technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup™ can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system. These products are available on the Company’s website at www.TheQcup.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

Contact Information:

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28th Way, #1

Hollywood, FL 33020

Office: 305-600-5004 / Fax: 954-272-7773

Website: www.HealthierCMC.com

Email: ir@hcmc1.com