Troika Media Group to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational

Presentation on Wednesday, June 9th at 3:00 PM EDT

Los Angeles, California, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference on Wednesday, June 9th at 3:00 PM EDT. TMG CEO, Robert Machinist, and Kyle Hill, President of Redeeem and Head of Digital Assets for TMG, will be presenting.

Register here: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

Mr. Machinist will provide an overview of TMG’s strategy to be an end-to-end brand solutions company that offers integrated branding, communication, media and data analytics to drive business performance for its clients and some of the recent initiatives to enhance those capabilities. Mr. Hill, as Founder and CEO of the recently acquired Redeeem business by TMG, will discuss the strategic benefits of the acquisition and the plans to offer new services and revenue streams to TMG clients.

View TMG’s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TRKA

The LD Micro Invitational will take place on June 8th through June 10th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo, SoFi and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

For Troika Media Group

Kevin Aratari

kevin@troikamedia.com