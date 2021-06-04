ABO-Group Environment lists on Euronext Paris

English Dutch French

Ghent, 4th of June 2021, 15:00 – Press release / Regulated Information

Euronext today congratulates ABO-Group Environment, an engineering company in the environment sector which operates in the activities of geotechnics, soil remediation, energy and water and waste management, on the Compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker code: ABO).

ABO helps organisations and local authorities in Belgium, in the Netherlands and in France, face the major challenges of our era, such as risks linked to climate change or the pollution of our soils through multiple origins. After listing on Euronext Brussels in 2014, the listing on Euronext Paris was a natural next step for ABO-Group Environment since the group now derives more than 50% of its revenues from France, following three recent acquisitions. The group’s aim with this dual listing is to increase its visibility as well as to pursue its commercial expansion and consolidation in the French market for geotechnics and environmental services.

ABO-Group Environment's listing on the Euronext Paris market was completed through the admission to trading on 4 June 2021 of its 10,568,735 common shares, through the direct listing procedure.

Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of ABO-Group Environment, declared: “We are very excited to initiate a new phase in the history of the ABO-Group share and we want to thank Euronext for their support. This listing supports the group’s expansion in France and in its historical markets, which are driven by the need for engineering solutions, specifically tailored for sustainable construction and complex soil remediation issues. This is a structural trend that is fully underway and is fuelled by the ever more demanding regulations needed to address the challenges of climate change. We are very pleased that we can now benefit from the increased visibility of our brand and the stock, together with our partners and investors, and we look forward to further implementing our strategic investment plan for 2025 through our unique expertise in sustainable engineering.”

About ABO-Group Environment



ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, the ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ).

For more information

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

Attachment