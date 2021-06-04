Blavity Inc. and 21Ninety Reveal Summit21 Lineup

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc. , the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced the lineup of renowned speakers for Summit21 , the tentpole annual event for its premier women’s lifestyle brand, 21Ninety . The summit will be held virtually on June 10-11, 2021 and will be free of charge to all who register, because 21Ninety believes that everyone deserves a mental health break this year.



The brand expects thousands of entrepreneurs, creatives, small business owners, and all ladies looking to make a life change to join them for this multi-day virtual event. Last year, Blavity Inc. and 21Ninety hosted 4,000 paying attendees at Summit21 in Los Angeles.

Tyra Banks, Sarah Jakes Roberts and Morgan DeBaun (Blavity Inc. Founder/CEO), will be joining several Black leaders in entertainment, media, and other C-level executives to share their expertise with young Black female entrepreneurs, creators, and influencers the opportunity to gain invaluable insights to achieving their goals, while utilizing the latest tools and products from leading innovative partners. Additional speakers will include Ronne Brown, Danielle Cadet, Pinky Cole, Alena Conley, Blake Gifford, Olori Swank, and Erica Tucker.

“Staying authentic to our brand, Summit21 allows women of color to connect and share their passion for life and creative balance. Empowering women to build confidence and thrive is a mission close to my heart, and I am proud of our team at 21Ninety to be able to offer this opportunity through Summit21,” said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc.

21Ninety is a lifestyle brand focused on the empowerment of women of color, specifically millennial women, through learning, growing, discovering, and connecting as a community. Focusing on topics that help form habits, wellness and growth for women of color, the sessions will delve into time management, setting goals and sights on the big picture as well as letting authenticity drive your success.

Please visit the link below to register, and for more information:

https://lunchtable.com/live/1176bd4fa5-summit-21-virtual-event

About Blavity Inc.

Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, and Lunchtable.

About 21Ninety and Summit21

Summit21 is the tentpole event for Blavity Inc.’s premier women’s lifestyle brand, 21Ninety. 21Ninety was born from the belief that it takes 21 days to form a habit and 90 days to create a lifestyle, so the brand focuses on advising and inspiring its audience and followers to live their best lives. 21Ninety is the one place where women of color can come together to learn about new things in beauty, wellness, health, work and family.

PRESS CONTACT

Carrie Bernstein

A-Game Public Relations

carrie@a-gamepr.com

Anita Chatterjee

A-Game Public Relations

anita@a-gamepr.com