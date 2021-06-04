Beyond Meat® Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments to Accelerate and Support the Company’s Vision for Strategic Growth

Phil Hardin Joins as Chief Financial Officer



Deanna Jurgens Joins as Chief Growth Officer

Margaret “Jackie” Trask Joins as Chief People Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the appointments of Phil Hardin as Chief Financial Officer, Deanna Jurgens as Chief Growth Officer and Margaret “Jackie” Trask as Chief People Officer. These seasoned veterans bring extensive experience to the Beyond Meat executive leadership team to support the company's continued growth and innovation-focused culture.

“We are excited to welcome Phil, Deanna and Jackie to the Beyond Meat executive leadership team,” said Ethan Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, Beyond Meat. “In each case, we conducted extensive searches to identify best-in-class talent and I could not be more pleased with the outcome. Whether Deanna's highly successful customer-focused leadership at PepsiCo, Jackie's impressive track record of building teams and raising the bar at JAFRA, or Phil's long tenure of strategic investing for outsized future growth at Amazon, today we've put in place key members of the team to help drive the business toward our goal of being tomorrow's global protein company."

Phil Hardin joins Beyond Meat as Chief Financial Officer after spending more than 15 years at Amazon in finance and investor relations across many business units. Mr. Hardin’s experience at Amazon, one of the world’s largest high-growth companies, aligns with Beyond Meat’s challenger-brand mentality aimed at disrupting the world’s largest food category. He most recently served as Vice President, Finance for Amazon Advertising and held several other leadership roles during his tenure at Amazon, including Director, Finance for EU Customer Fulfillment, Director, Investor Relations for Amazon.com, and Director, Finance for Kindle Content & Digital Subsidiaries. Mr. Hardin will join Beyond Meat in July 2021.

Deanna Jurgens joins Beyond Meat as Chief Growth Officer after serving as Chief Global Sales Officer at skincare company Rodan & Fields, where she was responsible for sales across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Ms. Jurgens brings over 20 years of experience with a proven record of growing sales and profit through strategy, branding, marketing, operational excellence and innovative approaches. She has also held senior leadership roles across PepsiCo’s North America business during her more than 15-year career at the food and beverage giant, most recently as Senior Vice President for Frito-Lay’s largest operating business. She was also responsible for some of PepsiCo’s largest retail customers as Vice President and General Manager for Target; Vice President of Sales for Quaker, Tropicana and Gatorade for Sam’s Club; and Vice President of Insights, Strategy and Advanced Analytics for Walmart. Ms. Jurgens is assuming the responsibilities of Chief Growth Officer effective today, upon the retirement of Charles Muth.

Margaret “Jackie” Trask joins Beyond Meat as Chief People Officer after 14 years of leading human resources and employee processes at cosmetics company JAFRA Cosmetics International, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Human Resources. Ms. Trask brings more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, employee development and employee engagement. In her role at JAFRA, she led human resources for more than 2,200 employees in eleven countries and was instrumental in the organization’s launch in three countries and the consolidation of five European countries into one centralized hub. She also served as a member of JAFRA’s Executive Committee. Prior to JAFRA, she served as Vice President of Human Resources & Facilities at Triad Financial Corporation and was a Compensation Consultant with Hay Management Consultants and Towers Perrin (now Willis Towers Watson). Ms. Trask joined Beyond Meat in March 2021.

