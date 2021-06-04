G1 Therapeutics Presents Data on COSELA™ (trilaciclib) at ASCO on Potential Immune Activation in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, today presented results from analyses evaluating the immune effects of trilaciclib in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) following two Phase 2 clinical trials. Results of the analyses, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual virtual meeting, demonstrated that patients receiving COSELA prior to chemotherapy had greater peripheral T-cell clonal expansion than patients receiving placebo. The goal of clonal expansion is to amplify the number of specific lymphocytes (B-cells and T-cells) to enable the body to have sufficient numbers of antigen-specific lymphocytes to mount an effective immune response. The eAbstract is available in the scientific publications section of G1’s website.



“Mounting a robust immune response against a tumor necessitates sufficient numbers of antigen-specific T-cells to recognize and combat the cancer cells,” said Raj Malik, Chief Medical Officer at G1 Therapeutics. “In our genomic analysis of tumor cells and peripheral blood cells, we found that administration of COSELA prior to chemotherapy resulted in an expansion of newly-detected peripheral T-cell clones. This clonal expansion was associated with clinical response and is indicative of anti-tumor immune enhancement. We are encouraged by these preliminary results and look forward to clarifying the potential immune enhancing effects of COSELA in the tumor microenvironment.”

The genomic analysis of DNA followed two Phase 2 trials in patients with ES-SCLC. Researchers subsequently evaluated patient tumor cells and peripheral blood to quantify the abundance of specific T-cell receptors at baseline and after treatment with either COSELA or placebo prior to chemotherapy (either first-line etoposide plus carboplatin (E/C) or E/C plus atezolizumab (E/C/A)). The results of the analysis presented in the eAbstract include the following:

In both studies, peripheral T-cell clonal expansion was greater among patients receiving COSELA versus patients receiving placebo.

Among patients receiving E/C: Patients receiving COSELA who demonstrated an antitumor response had significantly more peripheral clonal expansion than placebo responders (P=0.04) and a greater number of tumor-associated expanded clones (P=0.03). COSELA responders had more newly detected expanded peripheral clones compared with placebo responders (P=0.06) and COSELA non-responders (P=0.02). Increased clonal expansion in trilaciclib responders was more evident after two cycles of E/C versus four, suggesting that trilaciclib results in a rapid T-cell response.



Among patients receiving E/C/A:



Patients receiving COSELA who demonstrated an antitumor response had significantly more peripheral clonal expansion than placebo responders (P=0.002) and COSELA non-responders (P=0.016), and a greater number of tumor-associated expanded clones. COSELA responders also had more newly expanded peripheral clones compared with placebo responders (P=0.003) and COSELA non-responders (P=0.02). There was no increase in tumor-associated expanded clones among trilaciclib responders compared to placebo responders, possibly due to the time point (after four cycles) at which clonal expansion was assessed.



G1 Therapeutics also presented a poster at ASCO describing the design of PRESERVE 2, the Company’s ongoing Phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial of COSELA in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. (poster)

About Small Cell Lung Cancer

In the United States, approximately 30,000 small cell lung cancer patients are treated annually. SCLC, one of the two main types of lung cancer, accounts for about 10% to 15% of all lung cancers. SCLC is an aggressive disease and tends to grow and spread faster than NSCLC. It is usually asymptomatic; once symptoms do appear, it often indicates that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. About 70% of people with SCLC will have cancer that has metastasized at the time they are diagnosed. The severity of symptoms usually increases with increased cancer growth and spread. From the time of diagnosis, the general 5-year survival rate for people with SCLC is 6%. The five-year survival rates for limited-stage (the cancer is confined to one side of the chest) SCLC is 12% to 15%, and for extensive stage (cancer has spread to the other lung and beyond), survival rates are less than 2%. Chemotherapy is the most common treatment for ES-SCLC.

About COSELA™ (trilaciclib) for Injection

COSELA (trilaciclib) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 12, 2021.

Indication

COSELA™ (trilaciclib) is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

Important Safety Information

COSELA is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions to trilaciclib.

Warnings and precautions include injection-site reactions (including phlebitis and thrombophlebitis), acute drug hypersensitivity reactions, interstitial lung disease (pneumonitis), and embryo-fetal toxicity.

The most common adverse reactions (>10%) were fatigue, hypocalcemia, hypokalemia, hypophosphatemia, aspartate aminotransferase increased, headache, and pneumonia.

This information is not comprehensive. Please click here for full Prescribing Information. https://www.g1therapeutics.com/cosela/pi/

To report suspected adverse reactions, contact G1 Therapeutics at 1-800-790-G1TX or call FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

