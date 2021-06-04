Global Online Pharmacy Market Share to Generate Revenues Worth USD 180 Billion by 2026, According to Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Online Pharmacy Market By Product Type (Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, and Others), By Platform Type (Mobile Users, and Desktop Users), By Drug Type (OTC Medicines, and Prescription Medicines): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Online Pharmacy Market size & share expected to reach to USD 178.1 Billion by 2026 from USD 68.3 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Online Pharmacy Market: Overview

An online pharmacy is a web-based vendor that sells drugs. It includes both legitimate and illegal pharmacies. Independent Internet-only pharmacies, online branches of "brick-and-mortar" pharmacies, and sites that represent pharmacy partnerships are all included in the phrase "online pharmacies." E-commerce has increased in recent years, particularly online purchasing, and this includes the sale of both prescription and non-prescription drugs. The concept of online pharmacies and online medicine sales has been widespread around the world for more than two decades. The demand for online pharmacies has risen dramatically in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue during the projected period.

Industry Major Market Players

The Kroger Co.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Walgreen Co.

Express Scripts Holding Company

CVS Health

Giant Eagle Inc.

Rowlands Pharmacy

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG) and OptumRx Inc.

Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

DocMorris Express Scripts and Medlife International Pvt. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Wide Adoption of E-Commerce Platform across the World

People are choosing internet pharmacies because of appealing features including lower prices, easier drug availability, and home delivery possibilities. Consumers are no longer required to buy medications through pharmacies. Furthermore, as information technology becomes more generally implemented in the healthcare industry, practitioners will be able to electronically submit prescriptions, supporting market growth. The world's population is adapting to online pharmacies, thanks to a rapidly expanding number of smartphone users, improved digital infrastructure, and online payment choices.

The constant rise in healthcare costs in emerging nations indicates a growing need to minimize expenses. The ever increasing demand for healthcare products and services makes it difficult for offline retailers to meet the growing demand demographically, presenting a huge opportunity for online health retailers to cater to a large consumer base. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for a variety of drugs and healthcare products. People are turning to online pharmacies because of attractive offers such as price reductions, ease of drug availability, and home delivery services. Consumers are no longer required to purchase medicines from pharmacies. In addition, as information technology becomes more widely adopted in the healthcare sector, clinicians will be able to send prescriptions electronically, boosting the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Online Pharmacy Market

Covid-19 pandemic has been a boon for the global online pharmacy market. Customers turned up massively and started showing great interest in online purchases of medicines. The citizens around the world had resorted to taking precautionary vitamin and mineral supplements via medicine. The pandemic forced lockdown made movement difficult for the people and online medicines purchased a significant surge. Also, the restrictions owing to the pandemic have resulted in companies and consumers preferring contactless delivery. This has become the new normal in the pandemic and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, even after the pandemic.

North America Region Dominates the Global Online Pharmacy Market

North America hunks the major market share in the global online pharmacy industry in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a strong CAGR through 2026. Due to the ease with which a wide range of pharmaceuticals may be accessible, the region's growth drivers are increasing internet penetration, which has led to the rapid acceptance of new technologies, as well as demand for digital health platforms. Furthermore, the presence of local online pharmacy players, as well as major industry players, in the region will expand the market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecasted period, owing to the availability of a large patient pool and an increase in the target population. Emerging economies like China and India have plenty of opportunities to expand. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region would house almost 66 percent of the world's elderly population. An increase in diabetes incidence, rising per capita income, and government efforts to improve healthcare quality are all contributing to the Asia-Pacific region's rapid rise. China, India, and Australia are promising e-Pharmacy markets because of their aging populations. In India, In August 2020, MedLife and PharmEasy announced their merger, where MedLife will be selling off their operations to PharmEasy for an almost 20% stake in the latter. This merger will offer business expansion opportunities to the firm in emerging economies.

The global online pharmacy market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Skin Care

Dental

Cold and Flu

Vitamins

Weight Loss

Others

By Platform Type:

Mobile Users

Desktop Users

By Drug Type:

OTC Medicines

Prescription Medicines

