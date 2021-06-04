New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endpoint Detection and Response Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000968/?utm_source=GNW

6%, during the period of 2020-2025. Enterprises are increasingly adopting more decentralized and edge-based security techniques, due to an increasing number of data breaches worldwide. This is driving the demand for endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions.



- With the increasing adoption of cloud and cloud-based operations, poorly secured cloud databases continue to be a weak point for organizations, ranging from simple misconfiguration issues to vulnerabilities in hardware chips. There are multiple tools available widely, which enable potential attackers to identify misconfigured cloud resources on the internet. Hence, for organizations, adopting effective security solutions is of utmost importance. Moreover, quick detection and response also play a vital role in addressing such threats.

- Endpoint detection and response uses multiple approaches to detect advanced threats. Advance behavioral analysis and machine learning identify the dangerous and suspicious files. The endpoint detection and response market is mainly driven by increasing uniqueness in the attacking techniques. Furthermore, the growing volumes of data generated by different enterprises is the key factor driving the market for endpoint detection and response.

- The companies are continuously involved in product innovation processes. Recently, Mumbai-based cybersecurity company Sequretek announced the launch of Sequretek Endpoint Detection Prevention Response (EDPR). It is a comprehensive endpoint agent which offers anti-malware, patching, application whitelisting, data leakage, advanced persistent threat detection, prevention, and protection.

- The vendors offering EDR solutions are actively looking forward to collaborate their solutions with other managed security services providers. For instance, in January 2020, one of the key providers of EDR, SentinelOne, announced its partnership with CriticalStart for integrating its endpoint protection capabilities into Sentinel One’s EDR services. This has enabled the company’s endpoint protection platform to centralize, ingest, and correlate security logs. Such partnerships are expected to continue in the future.

- COVID-19 has significantly accelerated the adoption of cloud infrastructure and services along with an increase in the security budget triggered by the growth in phishing activities. According to the survey results by Microsoft released in August 2020, 36% of the total 800 respondents claimed that the budget for cybersecurity increased during the pandemic. Additionally, 42% of the respondents claimed the business changed the staffing, hiring additional security professionals.



Key Market Trends

Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry to Drive the Need for EDR Solutions



- Healthcare has been positively impacted by digitization and has evolved over the past two decades to become a digitized sector. Healthcare records have been stored digitally and contain private data.

- The healthcare sector continues to adopt new technologies to offer life-critical services and treatments. Cyber threats are on the rise, due to the risk of exploitation of vulnerabilities, as unauthorized access to personal health and insurance information can lead to drastic ramifications and inflict huge personal and financial losses.

- The growing number of connected devices used by employees in the healthcare sector is leading to more information sharing. Still, it’s also placing the endpoint at higher risk than ever before. For instance, according to an ETNO report, in the EU region alone, the number of IoT connected devices in healthcare for the year FY2019 amounted to 2.79 million.

- According to Wipro’s State of Cybersecurity Report 2019, 485 significant data breaches were reported in 2018 in the healthcare industry, making it one of the most popular targets for breach attempts. Accenture’s 2018 Healthcare Workforce Survey on Cybersecurity found that almost 18% of healthcare employees were willing to sell confidential data to unauthorized parties, for as little as USD 500-1,000.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth



- Asia-Pacific, which is the prominent region for becoming the manufacturing hub, is undergoing a digital transformation, due to the population and the rising labor costs, with countries, like China, being at the forefront. The country’s manufacturers use IoT for tracking assets, preventive maintenance, increasing equipment efficiency, and supply chain management. According to the China Investment Corporation (CIC) estimates, the IIoT in China is expected to reach CNY 150 billion by 2020. According to GSMA, China will account for one-third of the global industrial IoT market by 2025.

- In August 2020, Chinese researchers observed a remote command execution vulnerability in Sangfor’s Endpoint Secure Manager. In the country, the product is known as Sangfor Endpoint Detection Response (EDR) Platform. The China National Vulnerability Database (CNVD) assigned the vulnerability to CNVD-2020-46552. This newly discovered vulnerability can be exploited to remote system commands and access the endpoint detection and response management platform.

- In January 2020, Mitsubishi Electric said hackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability in the anti-virus software before the vendor patching the flaw and stole employee data and trade secrets. The company says that it restricted external access to the systems after the detection of unauthorized access. Previously, Mitsubishi used Trend Micro’s ‘OfficeScan,’ which is an endpoint detection software that uses innovative techniques, such as reputation analysis and behavioral analysis, machine learning to detect malware.

- Players present in the market ecosystem are launching their innovative solutions in India, which is further bolstering the growth. For instance, in May 2020, ESET, a cybersecurity provider, announced the ESET Enterprise Inspector’s launch, its EDR product, in India. The ESET Enterprise Inspector features machine-learning-powered detection on a wide range of telemetries, event correlation for incident chain investigations options, which are aimed to provide organizations with proactive countermeasures to rising sophisticated cyberattacks.



Competitive Landscape

The market for endpoint detection and response is becoming fragmented due to the increasing data breaches cases, globally. For large organizations, storing personal data securely, in this fast-paced world, has become the most critical task. Giants, like Carbon Black, Cisco Systems, and Symantec, are developing EDR tools to cater to such organizations.



- August 2020 - Cyberason announced a new partner program for the Middle East which will allow the region’s value-added resellers (VARs) and managed security-service providers (MSSPs) to enhance their customers’ defense postures against an ever-evolving threat landscape. The announcement is folloed by Cybereason’s recent signing of Westcon-Comstor ME, which last month became a partner in the marketing and distribution of Cybereason solutions across the Middle East.

- February 2020 - CrowdStrike launched its endpoint recovery services. The new offering combines the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and real-time response to accelerate business recovery from cyber intrusions. Endpoint recovery services was introduced to fundamentally shift the traditional approach of how businesses recover from known security incident.



