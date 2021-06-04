TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jupiter Fund Management PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Citigroup Northern Trust

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 13.970000 0.030000 14.000000 62831581 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.880000 0.030000 14.910000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BLDRH360 62684480 13.970000 Sub Total 8.A 62684480 13.970000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD Cash 147101 0.030000 Sub Total 8.B2 147101 0.030000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Jupiter Asset Management Limited 0.310000 0.000000 0.310000 Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Merian Global Investors Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Jupiter Investment Management Limited 13.660000 0.030000 13.690000

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

4th June 2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK