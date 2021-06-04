New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Semiconductor Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000969/?utm_source=GNW

The enhanced features of power electronics, such as lightweight, power efficiency, high speed, and enhanced portability are some of the drivers which will further augment the growth of the power semiconductor market, over the forecast period. Apart from technological advantages, power semiconductors are trending, due to increasing consumer interest toward electric vehicles.



- Due to the increasing usage of power semiconductors in consumer electronic devices the demand is increasing. The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing industrial usage of smartphones are also responsible for the growth of the market.

- There is increasing adoption of power semiconductors in electric automotive. Silicon carbide devices are in use for the onboard battery chargers of electric buses, taxis, and lorries, as well as for passenger cars.

- Consumer demand is exceeding the factory capacity and global shortage of silicon wafer exists due to the presence of the limited number of vendors, and this will further hinder the growth of the power semiconductor market.

- The rising adoption of 5G technology and growing advancement in wireless communication is going to be a significant market for power semiconductor. The increasing adoption of GaN power transistors could be useful for telecom vendors.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry Expected to Have Significant Growth



- The Automotive industry accounts for a major portion of global power semiconductor market by the End user. It is mainly due to its increasing adoption of Electric vehicles and Hybrid vehicles. The growing government regulations in favour of electric vehicles market globally is also fueling the demand for power semiconductors.

- For instance in India, The NITI Aayog action plan for Clean Transportation released in 2018 has already recommended eliminating all permit requirements for EVs to encourage electric mobility. Many governments are also developing the infrastructure for Electric and autonomous vehicles. Hence they are also investing in advance sensors and semiconductor market.

- The rising adoption of power integrated circuits in the automotive industry for electric vehicles or multiplexed bus systems with distributed power integrated circuits for control of lights, motors, and air conditioning, is also transforming the automotive sector. The increasing application of Power MOSFET in Electric and hybrid vehicles is also attracting many semiconductor vendors to develop industry-specific devices.

- The growing trend for the smart city is also opening an opportunity for the automotive industry. Many power semiconductors are also trying to monetise this opportunity to grow market share. For instance, NXP Semiconductors N.V has announced the next phase in its Smart City collaboration with Columbus, USA. NXP will contribute critical technologies for smart and safe mobility to the Smart Columbus Experience Center.

- The ongoing efforts to commercialize the technology are contributing to market growth. In April 2019, the University of Arkansas received a USD 1.5 million grant from the US Department of Energy, targeted at the development of next-generation power modules. The five-year award will see researchers develop SiC-based power modules designed for PHEVs and EVs.

- In Japan, the University of Tokyo has been working with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to enhance the reliability of SiC semiconductor devices. Earlier in 2017, Mitsubishi Electric revealed a new ultra-compact SiC inverter designed for hybrid vehicles, with mass commercialization targeted for around 2021.

- Vendors have also been working to cater to the automotive industry. For instance, in October 2019, Bosch Semiconductor announced that it would be making SiC power semiconductors for automotive applications at its wafer fab in Reutlingen, Germany.



Asia Pacific Expected to Have Significant Growth



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global power semiconductor market, as the region dominates the global semiconductor market, which is further supported by government policies. Moreover, the region’s semiconductor industry is driven by China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, which together constitute around 65% of the global discrete semiconductor market, while others like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore also contribute significantly to the region’s dominance in the market.

- According to the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association, the country’s semiconductor component market is expected to be worth USD 32.35 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.1% (2018-2025). The country is a lucrative destination for global R&D centers. Thus, the government’s ongoing Make In India initiative is expected to result in investments in the semiconductor market.?

- Moreover, the region is an electronics hub with millions of electronic devices being made every year for consumption in the region and exporting to other places. This high production of electronic devices and components significantly contributes to the market share of the market studied.? For instance, the growing demand for consumer electronics in India has also contributed to the regional market’s growth. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), India’s electronics demand is estimated to record a CAGR of 25% during 2012-2020.??

- Players in the region are regularly involved in product development and are seeking opportunities to enhance their capabilities. For instance, in September 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced its coming launch of second-generation full-SiC (silicon carbide) power modules featuring a newly developed SiC chip for industrial use. The low power loss characteristics and high carrier frequency operation of the SiC-MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor) and SiC-SBD (schottky barrier diode) chips in the modules are expected to facilitate the development of more efficient, smaller, and lighter weight power equipment in various industrial fields.



Competitive Landscape

The power semiconductor market is a consolidated market dominated by a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players dominate the market. Various acquisitions and collaboration of large companies are expected to take place shortly which focuses on innovation. Some of the key players in the market are Infineon Technologies and Texas Instruments.



- November 2020 - Texas Instruments (TI) expanded its high-voltage power management portfolio with the next generation of 650-V and 600-V gallium nitride (GaN) field-effect transistors (FETs) for automotive and industrial applications. With fast-switching, 2.2-MHz integrated gate driver, the new families of GaN FETs will help the engineers in delivering twice the power density, achieve 99% efficiency, and reduce the size of power magnetics by 59% as compared to existing solutions.

- February 2020 - UnitedSiC introduced the UF3SC065030D8 and UF3SC065040D8; the industry’s lowest RDS(on) SiC FETs available in the popular low-profile DFN 8×8 surface-mount package. The 650V devices replace two standard silicon devices, enabling engineers to build switching circuits with greater efficiency and higher power density than is possible with a discrete design approach.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000969/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________