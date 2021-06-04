Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Conference Participation for June 2021

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will participate in two virtual conferences that include fireside chats and one-on-one meetings.



Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021





Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021



About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www. duluthtrading.com.

