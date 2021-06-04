Animal Health Market size Estimated at US$89,325.2 Million by 2031. Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new report on “ Animal Health Market ,2021-2031”. Forecasts By Animal Type {Production Animal (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep & Goats, Fish), Companion Animal (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Others)}; Product {Vaccines (Live Attenuated Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Others), Pharmaceuticals (Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory, Analgesics, Others), Feed Additives (Nutritional, Medicinal), Diagnostics [Immunodiagnostics (ELISA Tests, Allergen-specific Immunodiagnostic Tests, Immunoassay Analyzers, Others), Molecular Diagnostics (Polymer Chain Reaction Tests, Microarrays, Others), Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Urinalysis, Others], Others}; Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacy), End-Use (Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Visiongain’s animal health expert says: ‘The global animal health market is estimated to be valued at US$48,124.6million in 2020. The market is expected to reach US$66,117.6 million in 2026 from its previous value of US$50,603.0 million in 2021. We anticipate that the region will reach US$89,325.2 million in 2031’.

Which Factors are Fuelling Animal Health Industry Growth?

Growing Funding in Animal Healthcare Industry

Branded Generics Boosting Animal Health Market

Growing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases

Rapid Technological Advancements

Growing Focus on Animal Health

Which Factors are RestrainingAnimal Health Industry Growth?

Lack of Standardization

Increasing Influx of Counterfeit Drugs

Rising Vaccine Storage Cost

Innovation in Pet Health to Fuel Animal Health Market Growth

The animal health sector is anticipated to evolve at a rapid pace. The veterinary health industry has diverse opportunities to implement new technologies. In veterinary clinics, for example, data generated can be uploaded to the internet for sharing with other clinics and researchers. This can allow for real-time monitoring of changes in disease prevalence. In addition, contact between vets and owners in real time about pet health concerns using mobile online technology is a significant area of development.

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Animal Health Market, with forecasts for Animal Type, Product, Distribution Channel, and End-Use, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets– See forecasts for the Animal Health market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Animal Health Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Merck Animal Health, SeQuent (Alivira Animal Health Limited), Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, Ceva, Virbac, Vetiquinol S.A., AusDiagnostics Pty, Ltd., Agrolabo S.p.A, BioMérieux SA, Bio-X Diagnostics, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Demedetic Diagnostics GmbH, DRG Diagnostics GmbH, Eurofins Technologies, EurolyserDiagnostica, Genesig (Primerdesign), Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., InBios International, Inc., Neogen Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Asia Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate

Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing investments for strengthening the animal healthcare sector by government across economies of China and India. Over the years, animal husbandry in India has undergone magnificent changes thanks to the adoption of innovative technologies for the prevention and treatment of farm animals and their companions. There has been a fundamental change in the market philosophy to animal welfare firms, which has changed from medical to preventive to quality improvement, and now to comprehensive animal health services. The animal welfare sector has developed and driven animal husbandry to unprecedented heights of prominence through modern methods and paradigms.

Who are the key players in this market?

Some of the companies profiled in the report include Merck Animal Health, SeQuent (Alivira Animal Health Limited), Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, Ceva, Virbac, Vetiquinol S.A., AusDiagnostics Pty, Ltd., Agrolabo S.p.A, BioMérieux SA, Bio-X Diagnostics, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Demedetic Diagnostics GmbH, DRG Diagnostics GmbH, Eurofins Technologies, EurolyserDiagnostica, Genesig (Primerdesign), Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., InBios International, Inc., Neogen Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

