Distributed Antenna Systems Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

- The DAS have helped industries overcome a lot of shortcomings when it comes to internet connectivity and high bandwidth. This is the reason why it is finding further acceptance in various other regions and industries as well.

- One of the major factors for the penetration of DAS has been the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity everywhere. As technology has proved to be cost-effective, even the governments across the globe have been proactively deploying this antenna system.

- Some of the advantages that are driving the demand for DAS are better-defined coverage, fewer coverage holes, same coverage using lower overall power, as well as individual antennas which do not need to be as high as a single antenna for the equivalent coverage.

- In the United States, especially in Las Vegas, in-building DAS has become the focus of many of the Las Vegas resorts and venues to keep their customers connected to the outside world. Similar developments are expected to follow in other regions in places that have high commercial value and want increased customer footfall with better connectivity options.

- In smart cities, DAS has emerged as an essential solution that helps create the required infrastructure for achieving connected systems. Smart buildings, hospitals, shopping complex, and vehicular traffic management, all need continuous communication and thus is expected to boost the market demand.?

- Several smart city projects and initiatives are ongoing across the globe, and by 2025, it is expected that there would be around 30 global smart cities, and 50% of these would be located in North America and Europe. These steps are supported by global investments, which, according to the OECD, would be about USD 1.8 trillion, between 2010 and 2030, for all infrastructure projects in urban cities. This is one of the major factor driving the demand for distributed antenna systems primarily owing to their application in smart cities connectivity applications.?



Key Market Trends

Public Safety DAS to Significantly Drive the Market Growth



- These systems provide wireless service via an antenna system, particularly to buildings, in order to ensure that emergency responders can maintain wireless communications within a building structure and on-the-job in emergency situations. Enabling emergency communication is crucial when it comes to the men and women who are often the first on a scene when it comes to public safety.

- In case of public safety, DAS design will need to meet the system coverage requirements of both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as well as the International Fire Code (IFC). While IFC dictates that 95% of coverage is needed in all areas, NFPA dictates that 99% coverage is required in areas of vital importance, such as those designated by the local fire department.

- With higher deaths due to fires in countries, such as the United States, DAS are expected to witness an increased adoption, owing to the rising significance of public safety.

- The DAS market is also witnessing an increase in penetration of high-speed internet technologies, such as 4G and 5G, which has led to modifications of public safety in-building wireless DAS to support such internet speeds. ?

- This, in turn, has enabled a more extended reach and has been promoting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing trend of smart city development in emerging economies has been leading to the faster application of public safety in-building wireless DAS in several residential and commercial building complexes. This has again positively influenced the growth of the global public safety in-building wireless DAS market.?



Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



- Asia-Pacific is one of the regions where DAS deployment has been increasing in the recent past. In the Indian market, one of the significant contributors to the market, internet penetration has been on the rise with telecommunications technology upgrades.

- Even the government has intervened to ensure that the telecommunication operators share DAS owned by them so that the customers of all operators can have the threshold bandwidth everywhere, and these new technologies have broader adoption in the region.

- The government also suggested that the state governments implement DAS in the hospitals, which have at least 100 beds and malls that cover the minimum area of 25,000 square feet. This indicates the governments’ intention to make the high bandwidth technologies successful with its direct impact on the DAS market.

- The market in the region is anticipated to witness a downturn over the forecast period, with the companies shifting away from DAS. For instance, Chinese vendor Huawei is seeing a transition from a traditional distributed antenna system (DAS) to a digital indoor system (DIS) for in-building coverage in the Chinese market. In China, the indoor market is quite huge. It encountered a reversal from the traditional distributed antenna system (DAS) to DIS in 2018. According to Huawei, the new build scale of two types of solutions is reversed from 80% vs. 20% to 20% vs. 80%.

- In August 2019, Huawei’s target was to swap all the legacy DAS systems- around 500,000 analog antennas in China within the next five years. The company is also helping global operators transfer from DAS to DIS to upgrade the industry. With such initiatives going, the market for DAS is anticipated to be significantly affected.



Competitive Landscape

The distributed antenna systems market is highly fragmented due to the increasing mobile data traffic, proliferation of connected devices due to the Internet of Things (IoT), rising need for spectrum efficiency, and growing consumer demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity. Many companies are now entering in to the market with an array of scope. Some of the key players in the market are Anixter Inc., CommScope, PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK, Corning Inc., and Antenna Products Corporation. Some recent developments in the market include:

- November 2019 - Boingo launched neutral host cellular DAS and Wi-Fi networks at the newly opened 972,000 square-foot Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY).

- February 2019 - CommScope is collaborating with Nokia to develop passive - active antenna solutions which enable operators around the world to optimize tower space usage, increase cell site capacity, and lay the groundwork for a 5G ready future.



