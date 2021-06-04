Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Frequency, Inc. (FREQ)

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Frequency, Inc. (“Frequency” or “WPG”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Frequency publicly traded securities between November 16, 2020, and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Frequency is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled “FX-322,” which the Company has long promoted as a potential treatment for patients with severe sensorineural hearing loss (“SNHL”). The Complaint alleges that Frequency and CEO Lucchino misled investors about the Phase 2a study of FX-322.

The lead plaintiff motion deadline is August 2, 2021.