Redwood Living, Inc. to open first Kentucky neighborhood in Louisville

Independence, Ohio, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Ohio-based owner and developer of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., will welcome residents of the Bluegrass State to its first neighborhood in Kentucky.

Construction is underway for Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, a brand-new neighborhood that will feature 135 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294-1,620 square feet.

Redwood is currently pre-leasing for its new Louisville neighborhood and the first residents are expected to move in by September. Monthly rent will start at $1,599.

“Louisville is a vibrant city that’s full of character and culture and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood. “We see so much opportunity in the state of Kentucky and hope to open the doors to many more neighborhoods in the future. Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road is the perfect place to start this new adventure.”

Residents of Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road can choose between five floor plans, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a two-car attached garage and ample storage. Quality construction combined with Redwood’s signature single-story design provide built-in peace and quiet. Residents also enjoy having their own dedicated street address, making it easy for visitors to find their front door.

Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Bonus space that can utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or personal gym

Renting at Redwood also comes with enhanced opportunities that allow residents to guide their own resident journey.

“From virtual and self-guided tours, to flexible lease terms, a diverse selection of floor plans, and personalized customer service, we want residents to truly take control of their rental experience and embrace all the benefits that come with living in a Redwood Neighborhood,” said Conwill.

Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road is located at 11307 Willow Pond Drive off Bardstown Bluff Road, just north of Broad Run Parkway. The neighborhood is ideally situated near Broad Run Park.

Redwood owns and manages 13,000+ apartment homes in more than 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and now, Kentucky.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

