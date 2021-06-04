Ensurge Micropower ASA - New Company Name Registered

Oslo, 4 June 2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") published on 3 June 2021, regarding change of the Company’s name to Ensurge Micropower ASA, which was approved by the Company’s shareholders on the Annual General Meeting on the same date. The name change has now been registered with the Register of Business Enterprises, following which the Company's legal name is Ensurge Micropower ASA. The Company’s new ticker will be "ENSU". The Company's ISIN remains unchanged.

The effective date for the new Company name and ticker will be announced in due course.

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.