Announcing Zoolet The First Animal Crypto Zoo

Zooter - a decentralized Twitter like platform called Zooter for users to like/dislike posts through burning zoocoins. Zooswap which allows users to swap from one token to another using Pancake swap and there is ZooNFT. Zoocoin, a new cryptocurrency, is set to drive the first-of-its-kind animal crypto farm known as the Zoolet protocol ecosystem. Born just recently, the development team hopes to deploy a DeFi platform that reflects the most recent advancements in blockchains. Zoolet enables users to invest in its native token, Zoocoin, which will be derived from the sum total of SHIB, DeFi, NTF, and PIG. The equation goes as follows:

Zoocoin = SHIB+Pig+DeFi+NFT packaged crypto.

Adopters may choose to invest in their single favorite animal crypto or purchase a customized package of Zoolet’s asset shares that will reflect the diversity of the broader cryptocurrency market.

What is the Value of Zoolet?

Zoolet is the first animal crypto zoo ever to exist. The platform is based on the Binance smart chain and anchored to its protocol - the Zoocoin protocol. The following are some of the value propositions of Zoolet:

Curbs careless price fluctuations



The Zoocoin ecosystem rewards users on the principles of the static reward mechanism. This mechanism seeks to curb the price volatility of the platform’s token by alleviating downward selling pressure, which is known to have a bearish effect. Early adopters are known to farm extremely high numbers of the supplied token as an ideal token system and sell them in high numbers. As a result, such whale-ish transactions have a negative effect on the price of the token. The static reward aims to prevent such an occurrence and impose a 10% penalty on transactions. This penalty is then split into half, where one half is redistributed back to ZooCoin holders and the other half burnt.



Prevents over circulation of the token



Overcirculation of any given token, cryptocurrency or fiat results in less demand and hence, low valuation. This is an inherent problem faced across most Decentralized platforms. The team behind Zoolet aims to curb the oversupply of Zoocoin by implementing an effective burn strategy.

Zoolet’s engineering team will occasionally oversee a manual burn to promote scarcity of the token, which will subsequently propel demand and increase the token’s price valuation. The platform intends to advertise all burns and keep the community informed about the amount of Zoocoins in circulation. Thereby boosting network transparency and making it more rewarding to adopters.



Promote decentralized governance



Zoolet promotes the DAO model of governance where token holders vote decisions based on the amount of tokens they hold. This will decentralize functionalities and reward investors who remain loyal and progressive to the platform.

The team behind the Zoolet platform is experienced in both cryptography and the deployment of decentralized finance. It is an entirely community-driven platform with 100% transparency. Note that, should you choose to invest in Zoolet tokens, take into consideration that you are opening a long-term investment position, which can further boost the value of your stake over time.



