Howard University College of Pharmacy, AstraZeneca Tackle Cancer With New Post-Graduate Fellowships

The Howard University College of Pharmacy and AstraZeneca have announced the creation of two new post-graduate fellowships that offer students opportunities to gain expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical settings related to the treatment of cancer. Two Howard students have been named inaugural fellows.

“We are thrilled to partner with AstraZeneca to create new opportunities to further scientific, regulatory and industry efforts to fight cancer,” said Howard University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Anthony Wutoh, Ph.D. “The fellowship program advances the University’s mission to develop scholars and professionals who drive change and help find solutions to contemporary global problems.”

“We are so proud to create this fellowship program with Howard University and work with these exceptional students,” said Camille Hertzka, vice president and head of AstraZeneca U.S. medical affairs oncology. “AstraZeneca is committed to bringing in outstanding talent and help them develop into tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

Both two-year AstraZeneca fellowships are open to Howard University graduates and comes with adjunct faculty appointments.

The first fellowship has been designed for PharmD graduates and features a six-month clinical oncology experience at Howard University Hospital and affiliated sites. This term will be followed by an 18-month immersion in AstraZeneca’s Oncology Business Unit on the U.S. Medical Affairs team. The second fellowship is similarly structured but geared toward a Ph.D. graduate; the two-year term includes experiences in AstraZeneca’s Oncology Business Unit on the U.S. Medical Affairs team.

The inaugural 2021 PharmD fellow is Maryland Okoro, PharmD. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, a Master of Science in forensic chemistry and recently graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy in May 2021 from the Howard University College of Pharmacy.

The inaugural Ph.D. fellow is Rachel Mayaka, Ph.D. She holds a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy, a Master of Business Administration and recently completed a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences in May 2021 from the Howard University Graduate School.

Prospective candidates for future cohorts should contact Dr. Earl Ettienne, director of graduate programs and industry partnerships at Howard University, via email at earl.ettienne@howard.edu or Dr. Camille Pope, U.S. oncology medical director, at AstraZeneca at camille.pope@astrazeneca.com.

This collaboration addresses two major fronts: the need for diverse talent at the forefront of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry and the meaningful tackling of disparities in oncology care. Howard University’s history of breaking social justice barriers coupled with AstraZeneca’s track record of innovative product development makes the perfect match said Dr. Ettienne.

“With new therapies emerging in oncology, the college is excited to partner with AstraZeneca to provide opportunities for graduates interested in oncology. I believe that the more minority experts we have working on emerging therapeutics, the sooner we can build trust and close the health equity gaps in several communities. Dr. Ettienne has worked diligently to make this come to fruition,” said Howard University College of Pharmacy Dean Toyin Tofade.

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

