CHRISTUS Health Breaks Ground on Innovative International Headquarters in Irving-Las Colinas

Irving, TX, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of new and in-person office space in North Texas holds incredible promise as construction of CHRISTUS Health’s innovative international headquarters in the Las Colinas area of Irving is officially underway with a groundbreaking ceremony set for 10:30 a.m. on June 3, 2021.

Near the Toyota Music Factory, and at the corner of N. O’Connor Blvd. and W. Las Colinas Blvd. is the 4.2-acre parcel is where the 456,000-square-foot space will soon be home for CHRISTUS Health Associates who support the health system’s healing ministry.

Leaders from the three sponsoring congregations of CHRISTUS Health will join with the health system’s leaders and the Catholic Diocese of Dallas in celebrating this momentous occasion alongside local and regional leaders.

CHRISTUS Health and the city of Irving finalized plans for the new headquarters earlier this year with an anticipated 2023 opening. The facility will consist of a variety of architectural designs that highlight what so many employees want in today’s new in-person environment. There is plenty of planned outdoor space along with important design elements that highlight the faith-based mission of CHRISTUS, which is “to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

For the last 10 years, CHRISTUS’ current headquarters has been located in leased space in Irving. The search for alternative options to a future site for the system’s new headquarters began in the last few years.

“Today’s groundbreaking is momentous for us,” explained Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health. “Irving has been a wonderful home. We felt with the support we have received from our community we would be proud to stay here and continue to grow and expand.”

In the years since CHRISTUS consolidated its corporate offices in Las Colinas, the health care ministry has grown from 30,000 to over 45,000 Associates in 4 countries, from $4.5 billion to over $9 billion in assets and to touching over 6.5 million lives annually.

“Now that we’ve outgrown our current rented space, we’re ready to put down roots in the community that has supported us just as we’ve supported it. I’m proud that we can literally design a space from the ground up that will be safe and supportive for our teams who are so committed to fulfilling our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ everywhere we serve—in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, the U.S. and right here at home,” he said.

The new building will be within walking distance of more than 20 restaurants, a number of hotels, the Toyota Music Factory and multiple lifestyle housing options.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony represents not only a significant commitment and investment in a corporate home by CHRISTUS Health in Irving, but also is a testament to the longstanding partnerships our corporate community and our City have built over the years,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with CHRISTUS Health as it builds on its successes in its new, innovative home, right here in Irving.”

“Having had the privilege to have worked with CHRISTUS Health when it was first relocating its corporate headquarters, I am so proud to be here for today’s groundbreaking,” said Beth A. Bowman, president and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership. “CHRISTUS’ leadership and vision is focused on delivering high-quality health care while also being exceptional community stewards. As we welcome them to their new home, I am certain their workforce will find the new facility, in the heart of the Las Colinas Urban Center, a perfect fit to enjoy the incredible world-class entertainment, retail and restaurant amenities Irving-Las Colinas has to offer.”

“We’re thankful for the incentives provided by the City of Irving and the support and guidance from the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber, which made today possible,” Sadau said. “As a not-for-profit health system, every dollar CHRISTUS saves is one that can be reinvested back into care for our communities and those in need, new technology and training for our staff. It will also provide CHRISTUS with economic and operational efficiencies to help us expand care and continue to invest in the strength of our ministry. And we’re proud to be bringing more jobs and more economic investment home to DFW as well as the partnerships we’ve made here in supporting those most vulnerable in our backyard,” he said.

The site, previously owned by State Bank of Texas, will include not only a building 15 stories high, but a 10-story parking garage as well. The nearby walking trails and outdoor space will encourage both exercise and reflection.

Real estate development firm Fidelis Healthcare Partners, an affiliate of Fidelis Realty Partners, led CHRISTUS through the site selection and the development of the project. The building, which is being designed by architect BOKA Powell by a team led by Don Powell and Joe Hilliard, will be created with a focus on the system’s mission and the Associates who will work both inside and around the building. Manhattan, who will serve as the project’s general contractor, will be bringing these plans into reality.

“The thoughtfully integrated workspaces, outdoor patios, conference rooms and large areas for collaboration will further promote our healing work,” said Sadau. “We are thrilled to see what we will continue to accomplish as we work to serve others across so many cities and communities we are so privileged to be part of. We’re grateful to this amazing Irving Las Colinas community. This is good news for us. Great news for the community.”

Renderings of the new space as well as more details on the project can be found here.

https://www.christushealth.org/5101noconnor

