English French



PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE’S 2021 GENERAL MEETING

ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

Nantes, 4 June 2021

Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris : MDM, Code ISIN : FR0013153541) announces that its General Meeting of Shareholders met in Paris today behind closed doors, given the current health context.

78.034% of the share capital was represented at the Meeting which was presided by Peter Child, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved all of the resolutions submitted to a vote, including the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 and the proposed cash dividend of 0.30 euro cent per share. The ex-dividend date is 05 July 2021, and the payment date is

07 July 2021.

Furthermore, the Meeting approved the appointment of Ms. Cécile Cloarec as a director.

The General Meeting’s presentation, the detailed results of the votes, as well as the broadcast of the General Meeting are all available on the Maisons du Monde corporate website at: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/ag.

During the General Meeting, Mr. Peter Child, whose term of Chairman of the Board ends on

30 June 2021, announced that in accordance with his approval, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee had recommended the election of Mr. Thierry Falque-Pierrotin as future Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors, which met before this General Meeting, agreed with this recommendation, and Mr. Falque-Pierrotin was unanimously elected Chairman of the Board for the remainder of his term as director, and will assume his role as Chairman of the Board on 30 June 2021.

Peter Child said: “As announced last year, I had agreed to assume the role of President for only one year. I took great pleasure and pride in chairing the Board of Directors of this great company, Maisons du Monde. With the feeling of duty accomplished after an unprecedented and particularly active year at the service of Maisons du Monde, I am happy to announce that the Board meeting this morning elected, unanimously, and in accordance with my recommendation, Thierry Falque-Pierrotin as President. Thierry has been bringing his solid knowledge of the distribution sector, his functional expertise and his strategic vision for a year now. I warmly wish him every success in his new responsibilities.“

Following this election, Thierry Falque-Pierrotin commented: "I would like to thank the Board of Directors of Maisons du Monde for electing me as its Chairman and in particular Peter for having brilliantly directed the work of the Board during this very special year. I will continue to put all my experience at the service of the Board, in order to support Julie Walbaum and her Executive Committee in the development of the company."



***



About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through a complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, websites and catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,182 million and EBITDA of €241 million in 2020. At 31 December 2020, the Group operated 369 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 47% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2020. This platform, enriched by the launch of a marketplace in France in November 2020, accounted for 33% of the Group's sales in 2020 and is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com



***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 Clémentine Prat – +33 6 08 61 81 12 cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com

cprat@maisonsdumonde.com







Attachment