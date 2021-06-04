EY Announces Dr. Susan L. Levinson of BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award Finalist

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage, private company developing therapies for infectious, inflammatory and degenerative diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, announces that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) named Susan L. Levinson, PhD, CEO an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond. Dr. Levinson was selected by a panel of independent judges.



“I am honored to have been chosen to be a NJ finalist for this prestigious program to recognize entrepreneurial leaders,” said Dr. Susan Levinson. “It is thanks to our passionate and committed team that BioAegis was able to swiftly and aggressively respond to the COVID-19 challenge, advancing a compelling therapeutic option into Phase 2 in hospitalized COVID patients. We are proud to be a member of the vital NJ biotech ecosystem.”

Dr. Levinson has founded two New Jersey biotech companies in partnership with scientific and business founders and is passionately committed to developing unique products to meet patient needs. The second company, Azure Biotech, is focused on unmet medical needs in women’s health. She is a strong advocate of women in STEM and the biotech ecosystem in NJ. Dr. Levinson was recently elected to the Board of BioNJ, the NJ biotech trade association. She has over 30 years of life sciences pharmaceutical experience spanning the entire value chain, from the lab bench to marketing. Dr. Levinson has a B.S in Biochemistry from University of Wisconsin and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection.

BioAegis’ platform is built upon the recombinant form of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved abundant human protein in healthy individuals. This protein is depleted by a wide range of diseases. Uniquely, this protein controls inflammation without suppressing immunity. Most current anti-inflammatory products, like steroids, work by suppressing immune function, putting patients at risk for subsequent infections and adverse events.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in other areas of unmet need.

