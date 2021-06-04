Natural Products Expo East Opens Registration for In-Person & Virtual Event September 22-25 in Philadelphia

BOULDER, Colo., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Products Expo East, convening members of the Expo East and Expo West communities, is now actively assigning booths to exhibitors and registering retail buyers along with other industry attendees for an in-person event with extended digital offerings this September 22-25 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The expanded event will feature an expo floor with innovative new products and the return of much of the in-person education, entertainment and networking that has made Natural Products Expo East the industry’s premier place to do business on the east coast. The Natural Products Expo Virtual platform, launched in 2021, will enable in-person attendees to efficiently plan their show and provide ample opportunities for those who cannot attend in person to join virtually.



According to a new survey from New Hope Network, community members are ready and excited to return to the event, promising to bring a healthy dose of business deals and networking over the course of four information-packed days. Among past Expo East buyers (retailers, distributors, wholesalers and food service buyers), 80% indicate they are likely to attend. This increases to 83% of retail buyers and 86% of natural food store buyers. Plus, significantly more Natural Products Expo West buyers are planning on attending Expo East than ever before (67% of Expo West buyers and 70% of Expo West retail buyers), making for an even more dynamic on-site experience.

As the natural and organic products industry prepares to gather once again, there is much to celebrate. Despite many challenges, 2020 was a record year as the industry grew 12.7% across all sales channels to reach $259 billion and is on pace to surpass $300 billion by 2023. The growth, fueled by a dramatic shift to eating more meals at home through quarantine, points to surging consumer interest in natural and organic foods, beverages and health and wellness products as consumers place a premium on ensuring their safety and well-being.

“We’re so excited to be moving full steam ahead on the first Natural Products Expo East in our new home in Philadelphia,” said Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader of Informa Markets’ New Hope Network. “Our team is planning a safer, smarter and more sustainable event that will allow for the in-person interactions that are so important to growing brands and to the retailers looking for what’s next. We have heard loud and clear from many in our community that they are ready to return to a live show. For those who can’t join us in-person, we will continue to offer virtual programming to allow everyone to participate in the ways that work best for them.”

The health and safety of attendees remains a top priority and the Natural Products Expo East team will be introducing enhanced cleaning practices, more frequent waste removal and a new set of sampling regulations, among other measures. Additionally, and in keeping with the goal of making Natural Products Expos more sustainable, the show floor carpet will be eliminated and all attendees will use digital-only credentials for entry.

Many aspects of Natural Products Expo East will be familiar, and many will be different, including exciting new programs to promote greater diversity and inclusion, elevate industry partners, and highlight organic brands and innovation. To maintain health and safety, larger networking events will be altered or cancelled and live education sessions will resume with decreased room capacities, combined with virtual participation options to ensure access to all that are interested.

Natural Products Expo East is produced by New Hope Network and is co-located with BioFach America and Harvest Festival.

Follow @NatProdExpo on Twitter and Instagram and find us on Facebook and LinkedIn for ongoing conversations. Visit Natural Products Expo Virtual online for more details about virtual events in 2021. Natural Products Expo West will return to the Anaheim Convention Center March 8-12, 2022.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com.



About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Kocik

New Hope Network

pr@newhope.com