GTT: Statement of own shares dealings on May 26, 2021 

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, FRANCE

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Société anonyme au capital de 370.783,57 euros
Siège social : 1 route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
662 001 403 R.C.S. Versailles

Aggregate presentation by day and market 

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC Code)
GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGA SA969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5426/05/2021FR0011726835185,39267.00XPAR
       
  TOTAL185 392  

Details transaction per transaction 

NameIssuer’s identifying codeName of the brokerDateIdentifying code of financial instrumentPrice per unitCurrencyQuantity boughtQuantity boughtReference tradePurpose of the buyback
GTTGTT.PAMorgan Stanley26 May 2021FR001172683567.00EUR185,392XPARAccelerated book buildingTo honor the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

