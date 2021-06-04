GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Société anonyme au capital de 370.783,57 euros
Siège social : 1 route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
662 001 403 R.C.S. Versailles
GTT - Statement of own shares dealings on May 26, 2021
Aggregate presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGA SA
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|26/05/2021
|FR0011726835
|185,392
|67.00
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|185 392
Details transaction per transaction
|Name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Name of the broker
|Date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Quantity bought
|Quantity bought
|Reference trade
|Purpose of the buyback
|GTT
|GTT.PA
|Morgan Stanley
|26 May 2021
|FR0011726835
|67.00
|EUR
|185,392
|XPAR
|Accelerated book building
|To honor the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
