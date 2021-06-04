Truepill Launches Virtual Pharmacy Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the digital health platform powering consumer health experiences through diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure, today announced the formal launch of its Virtual Pharmacy platform, an e-commerce pharmacy solution that enables payers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), health systems and other healthcare entities to reimagine a more modern and consumer-centric pharmacy shopping experience. The service is available in all fifty states, and can fulfill a full formulary of prescription medications and over 100,000 over-the-counter products.



Patients increasingly demand more transparent, affordable and convenient pharmacy experiences, and often turn to discount card solutions to meet their needs instead of their payer or PBM. Truepill’s Virtual Pharmacy platform works behind the scenes to help payers, PBMs and health systems alike create customized, digital storefronts for prescriptions and OTC products, ultimately lowering costs and modernizing the shopping experience. Furthermore, the new offering provides the opportunity to improve specific use cases for OTC benefit utilization by creating a simple destination for patients to redeem their benefits.

Building upon Truepill’s API-powered healthcare infrastructure, the Virtual Pharmacy platform equips partners with the tools they need to create direct-to-consumer e-commerce shopping solutions that meet their members’ specific needs, including:

Customizable product suite to enable partners to create a storefront for prescriptions and OTC items where users can easily search for products, view pricing, and add to cart

Easy-to-use pharmacy transfer tools for patients to move prescriptions to the partner’s virtual pharmacy

User accounts with stored member information, payments, shipping information, and health profiles to track order history and streamline shopping

Payment flexibility for members

Fulfillment across all 50 states, utilizing Truepill’s URAC-accredited pharmacy and OTC distribution network

24/7 Customer Service and Medical Support

“The same convenience and personalization that consumers seek in every aspect of their lives is now being demanded of healthcare, and our partners are now able to deliver modern, consumer-focused pharmacy experiences using our new Virtual Pharmacy platform,” said Sid Viswanathan, Co-Founder and President of Truepill. “This offering will be key in helping large health companies consumerize their offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences, drive better patient outcomes and improve the affordability of care.”

While Truepill’s roots are in powering prescription delivery for leading direct-to-consumer health brands like Nurx, hims & hers, and GoodRx, the company has increasingly worked with more traditional healthcare companies like payers and drug manufacturers to power innovative pharmacy programs. Last fall, the company partnered with LifeScan to provide testing supplies coupled with health and wellness solutions to 20 million people with diabetes and related health conditions.

Customers leveraging Truepill’s Virtual Pharmacy platform can also seamlessly integrate with the company’s other capabilities, including telehealth, virtual primary care, and diagnostics. Truepill's diagnostics platform offers a nationwide network of CLIA-certified labs, enabling access to over 3,000 at-home or in-person lab tests; the Virtual Primary Care offering provides a network of primary care physicians with coverage in all fifty states; and the company’s Telehealth platform facilitates up to 50,000 visits per week. With this unique three-pronged approach, Truepill is powering end-to-end, accessible consumer health experiences.

For more information on Truepill’s Virtual Pharmacy platform, visit https://truepill.com/virtual-pharmac y .

About Truepill

Truepill is a digital health platform that delivers diagnostics, telehealth, and pharmacy infrastructure to power consumer health experiences. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and LegitScript. Learn more at http://www.truepill.com .

Contact:

press@truepill.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb2ce666-8ef9-41e2-983f-445eab3d8493