OBGYN Associates of North Jersey Partners with Axia Women's Health

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to OBGYN Associates of North Jersey, a premier women’s healthcare practice, in its partnership with Axia Women’s Health. Axia is a regional women’s health network with offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

Founded by Hugo Kitzis, M.D., in 1973, OBGYN Associates provides state-of-the-art women’s healthcare to Northern New Jersey. The practice has seven physicians and three nurse practitioners who offer a full range of obstetrics and gynecology services through a woman’s life cycle – from initial exam and routine care, to childbirth, to menopause and beyond. Partners Hugo Kitzis, M.D., and Sandra Giron, M.D., along with the other providers and support staff, provide personalized care with compassion and respect for patients. Offices are located in Teaneck, Hoboken, Edgewater, North Bergen and Clifton, NJ.

In reflecting on Cross Keys' process that resulted in the partnership with Axia, OBGYN Associates CEO, Karen Kitzis, stated, "We are grateful to have had Cross Keys on our side. Chris Gammill’s and Jeanne Proia’s efforts through marketing, negotiation, and due diligence yielded a great result for our practice."

Chris Gammill, Senior Associate at Cross Keys, commented, "OBGYN Associates of North Jersey is a highly regarded group. It is evident how much Dr. Kitzis, Dr. Giron, and Karen Kitzis care about their patients and their employees. Axia shares the same values and culture, so they were the logical choice. I look forward to seeing what these two groups accomplish together."

About Axia Women’s Health

Axia Women's Health is leading the way in improving women's health. At the core of achieving this is a caring, connected, and progressive community of 400 providers and 150 women's health centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The rapidly growing network spans OB/GYN physicians, breast health centers, maternal-fetal medicine centers, two central laboratories, urogynecology, and fertility centers. Together, Axia Women's Health puts women first by delivering the personalized care needed for women to lead healthier, happier lives. Learn more at AxiaWH.com.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in the middle market in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is a

leader in representing private physician group practices including women’s health, ophthalmology, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record in advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at 954-646-6905.