Intapp Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Intapp intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “INTA.”



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Piper Sandler and Raymond James acting as joint book-running managers. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Stifel Nicolaus & Company and Truist Securities will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

