HIVE Blockchain Becomes a Limited Partner in Alpha Sigma Capital Fund

Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure announced today the investment of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE: TSX-V) into its flagship fund launched in January of 2020. The fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies. Alpha Sigma Capital utilizes a rigorous fundamental research approach in determining value and managing risk. Under ASC’s Special Situations team, opportunities are examined from value-investing to distressed assets combined with deal structuring that includes mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, consolidation, and public offerings of both utility tokens and equities.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE: TSX-V) the first publicly listed blockchain infrastructure company that bridges blockchain and cryptocurrencies to traditional capital markets has made an investment into the Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP.



HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. HIVE deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins. HIVE has also joined forces with Elon Musk and Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy to form the Bitcoin Mining Council. Which is focused on renewable energy in the cryptocurrency space.

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth-oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.