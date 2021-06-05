Agrochemicals Market and Agricultural Robots Market Size 2021-2030: Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Estimates and Growth Analysis, Business Strategic Planning, Competitive Landscape, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers Demand Analysis

Pune, June 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Agrochemicals Market 2021-2030:

Global " Agrochemicals Market " Research Report 2021 is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, growth rate. The Agrochemicals Market report encloses data about the consumption, share, and future aspects. The report also elaborates competition along with company profile, latest development trends, and industry chain.

" Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Market Overview:

The Global Agrochemicals Market was valued at USD 239.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 365.16 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. Based on volumetric sale, the demand for agrochemicals was valued at 289.07 million tons in 2019, and is anticipated to reach 402.18 million tons by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2030.



Agrochemicals are used to manage the agriculture ecosystem and increase the crop yield by decreasing the growth of fungi, weeds, and insects that hinder the growth of agricultural produce. Agrochemical refers to pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and nematicides. It includes synthetic fertilizers, liming and acidifying agents, hormones, soil conditioners. Agrochemicals also include chemical agents, such as antibiotics and hormones, which are used for livestock.



Agrochemicals are either manufactured synthetically or developed biologically. Many synthetic agrochemicals are toxic and their prolonged use can cause health risks and environmental damage. As a result, the use of bio-based fertilizers and pesticides is rising in the global agricultural sector.

The Key Manufacturers in this market include:

Bayer AG

Agrium Inc.

BASF SE

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Monsanto Company

E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Co

Market Dynamics and Trends:

Surging global population is boosting the demand for food. On the other hand, urbanization is reducing agricultural land, thus driving the need to increase crop production in limited agricultural land. Also, rising awareness regarding the advantages of agrochemicals are expected to propel the adoption of agrochemicals throughout the forecast period.



However, increasing environmental concerns due to prolonged use of synthetic chemicals, rising health-risks caused by high toxicity of such chemicals, and deteriorating quality of air, water, and soil caused by excessive use of synthetic agrochemicals are impeding the agrochemicals market. Conversely, increasing cultivable land area for horticultural crops such as fruits, vegetables, and floriculture plants, rising inclination toward organic farming, and growing use of bio pesticides are creating opportunities in the market. Moreover, increasing R&D activities and cutting-edge innovations in farming technologies and growing awareness among farmers about the appropriate use of agrochemicals are creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation and Scope of the Study:

The global agrochemicals market is segmented based on type and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into fertilizers and pesticides. The fertilizer segment is divided into synthetic fertilizers, phosphatic, potassic, and biofertilizers. The synthetic fertilizers segment is categorized into nitrogenous, urea, ammonia, calcium ammonium nitrate, and other nitrogenous fertilizers. The phosphatic sub-segment classified into di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), triple superphosphate (TSP), and other phosphatic fertilizers. The potassic sub-segment is further divided into potassium chloride, potassium sulphate, potassium magnesium sulphate, and others.



The pesticides segment is fragmented into herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. The herbicides segment is bifurcated into synthetic herbicides and bio-herbicides. The synthetic herbicides sub-segment is classified as glyphosate, atrazine, acetochlor, 2,4-D, paraquat, and others. The insecticides segment is classified as synthetic insecticides and bio insecticides. The synthetic insecticides sub-segment is divided into organophosphates, pyrethroids, methyl carbamates, neonicotinoids, and others. The fungicides segment segregated into bifurcated into synthetic fungicides and bio-fungicides. The synthetic fungicides segment is segregated into dithiocarbamates, benzimidazoles, chloronitriles, triazoles, phenylamides, strobilurins, and others. In terms of geography, the global agrochemicals market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation:

Global Agrochemicals Market - By Type

Fertilizers

o Synthetic Fertilizers

Nitrogenous

Urea

Ammonia

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

o Phosphatic

Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

Other Phosphatic Fertilizers

o Potassic

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Sulfate

Potassium Magnesium Sulfate

Others

o Biofertlizers



Pesticides

o Herbicides

Synthetic Herbicides

Glyphosate

Atrazine

Acetochlor

2,4-D

Paraquat

Others

Bio-Herbicides

o Insecticides

Synthetic Insecticides

Organophosphates

Pyrethroids

Methyl Carbamates

Neonicotinoids

Others

Bio-Insecticides

o Fungicides

Synthetic Fungicides

Dithiocarbamates

Benzimidazoles

Chloronitriles

Triazoles

Phenylamides

Strobilurins

Others

Bio-Fungicides

Geographical Analysis:

The agrochemicals market in North-America is expected grow at a high pace owing to the presence of large population and lack of cultivatable land, prevailing advanced infrastructures, constant technological developments, and growing demand for agricultural produce.



Asia-Pacific dominates the global agrochemicals market and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period due to increasing population, rising demand of agriculture produce for direct consumption and processing.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Agrochemicals market?

What was the size of the emerging Agrochemicals market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Agrochemicals market in 2030?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Agrochemicals market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Agrochemicals market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Agrochemicals market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Agrochemicals market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.









Part II: Global Agricultural Robots Market 2021-2030:

The Global Agricultural Robots Market was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.52 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.10% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2030.



Agricultural robots, also known as agribots, have wide applications in the field of agriculture, especially in dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, and inventory management among others. These robots perform slow, repetitive, and dull tasks, thus allowing farmers to focus on other tasks.

Agricultural robots are often deployed for monitoring pruning, spraying, and weeding. They are also employed for applications such as castrating, milking, and washing. These robots reduce human efforts and production cost, save time, maximize crop quality, and increase crop yield. Agribots are deployed to perform various operations such as soil analysis, weed control, fruits picking, seed planting, harvesting, seed sorting, field farming, and dairy farming.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Key Manufacturers in this market include:

DeLaval

GEA Group

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

AGCO

Lely

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Harvest Automation

John Deere

Clearpath Robotics

Deepfield Robotics

Market Dynamics and Trends:

The global agricultural robots market is expanding owing to technological advancements in the fields of Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Farmers are adopting sustainable developments to meet the growing demand for food. Also, advantages such as reduced labour, increased efficiency, and enhanced crop quality are expected to drive the agricultural robots market in the future.



However, high cost of these robots, lack of internet connectivity in remote areas, lack of awareness among farmers, and incompetence of robots to match human skills, are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Conversely, government’s support to adopt modern agricultural techniques, need to monitor the health of crops and cattle, product launches by market players, and increase in R&D activities for sustainable agricultural development, are creating lucrative opportunities in the global agricultural robots market.

Market Segmentation and Scope of the Study:

The global agricultural robots market has been divided based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), milking robots, automated harvest robots, material management, and others. The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) segment is divided into fixed wing, rotary blade, and hybrid. In terms of offering, the market is classified as software, hardware, and services. Based on application, the market is segregated into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others. On the basis of geography, the global agricultural robots market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Agricultural Robots Market Segmentation:

Global Agricultural Robots Market - By Type

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Blade

Hybrid

Milking Robots

Automated Harvest Robots

Material Management

Others



Global Agricultural Robots Market - By Application

Dairy Management

Irrigation Management

Harvest Management

Soil Management

Inventory Management

Others

Geographical Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global agricultural robots owing to high adoption of advanced technology, increase in R&D activities, and high per-capita disposable income. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly due to increasing government initiatives to adopt modern technologies through subsidies.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Agricultural Robots market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

